HasanAbi seemingly takes shots at Asmongold in response to those criticizing him for clout-chasing FaZe Clan members

A video of Hasan Piker, also known as "HasanAbi," seemingly taking shots at Zack "Asmongold" has surfaced. On June 18, 2025, a one-minute-11-second video from HasanAbi's Just Chatting livestream was posted on X. In it, the Turkish-American personality can be seen responding to a Twitch user's comment about him clout-chasing FaZe Clan members.

Ad

The live viewer wrote the following:

"Hassan wants to be a cool hip faze boy so bad "its good content ngl""

In response, HasanAbi stated that, while he does not frequently interact with FaZe Clan members, he does collaborate with them occasionally. While criticizing the netizen for following a content creator who is a "pathetic little cretin who never leaves his house," the 33-year-old remarked:

"This is such a funny f**king funny thing to say, especially considering that, like, I don't often interact with the FaZe boys at all. But I still do interact with them. You know what I mean? Like, I know them. I sometimes do content with them. I play basketball with them. I don't know why so many people get so f**king b*tt mad whenever this interaction happens. And I think I know exactly why, it's because your favorite content creator's a pathetic little f**king cretin who never leaves his house."

Ad

Trending

HasanAbi added:

"So, when you see a political content creator who isn't like that, and who has the capacity to, like basically, interact with these people, you go, 'I'm a** mad! Why won't my pedophilic, loser, school shooter favorite political content creator not interact with these people? I'm going to wage wars for you.' It's like, okay, man. Have fun."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I'm a school shooter now?" - Asmongold calls HasanAbi a "weird guy" for his recent remarks

On the same day (June 18, 2025), Asmongold responded to the video in which HasanAbi seemingly took shots at him. While describing the latter as a "weird guy" for the remarks he made, the Twitch and Kick streamer stated:

"Well, I hope he is all right, man. I hope he is doing okay. What's going on over there? Oh, my god! That's crazy! I'm a school shooter now? Wow! That's weird. That's really weird. What a weird guy. What a weird dude! 'He's spiralling.' It's embarrassing. The reason why people think it's weird for Hasan to try to go and hang out with these guys is because he's way older than they are. That's the reason why. That's got nothing to do with anything else. That's the reason why. He's like 33, 34, and they're like all f**king, you know like, way younger. And, that is the reason. It has nothing to do with anything else."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is not the first time that HasanAbi and Asmongold have clashed this month. On June 6, 2025, the two content creators made headlines when Hasan stated that "only weirdos stream on Kick." This was after Zack revealed that he earned $40,000 from two livestreams on the platform.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More