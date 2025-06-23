Controversial streamer Norme reportedly banned from Kick after setting his room on fire

Kick streamer Norme has reportedly been banned from the Stake-backed streaming platform after he was seen accidentally setting his room on fire during a broadcast. A viewer had reportedly dared the streamer to pour some Coca-Cola onto his PC, which led to it promptly catching fire.

As the fire, which had started on the bedding, slowly began spreading to the flammable clothing around it, the streamer was seen frantically trying to extinguish it using different methods. Norme's Kick account, normenorme, cannot currently be opened on the Kick website.

Norme banned on Kick after reportedly setting his room on fire during broadcast

Initially, the streamer was seen attempting to put out the fire using the soda itself, and then trying the same with a plushie. However, his efforts were unfruitful, and the fire spread even further. Eventually, he was forced to use a fire extinguisher.

Initially, the streamer was seen attempting to put out the fire using the soda itself, and then trying the same with a plushie. However, his efforts were unfruitful, and the fire spread even further. Eventually, he was forced to use a fire extinguisher.

After sustained efforts by the streamer while utilizing the fire extinguisher, Norme had managed to reduce the size of the fire considerably. Now coughing due to being exposed to the fumes given off by the fire as well as the extinguisher, the streamer frantically asked his audience:

"F**k! That didn't work! How the hell do you use those?!"

As the smoke alarm continued to beep, the streamer's furniture was also seen catching on fire, with him nowhere to be found in the room any longer.

In other news, Kick streamer Adin Ross is hosting a new boxing event under his promotion, with the event being called Brand Risk 008. The matchups will be taking place between known internet celebrities, including Charleston White and Supah Hot Fire, among others.

