  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Controversial streamer Norme reportedly banned from Kick after setting his room on fire

Controversial streamer Norme reportedly banned from Kick after setting his room on fire

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Jun 23, 2025 21:03 GMT
Kick streamer Norme has been banned from the platform after allegedly setting his own on fire (Image via Post See new posts Conversation yoxic @yoxics/X)
Kick streamer Norme has been banned from the platform after allegedly setting his own on fire (Image via @yoxics/X)

Kick streamer Norme has reportedly been banned from the Stake-backed streaming platform after he was seen accidentally setting his room on fire during a broadcast. A viewer had reportedly dared the streamer to pour some Coca-Cola onto his PC, which led to it promptly catching fire.

Ad

As the fire, which had started on the bedding, slowly began spreading to the flammable clothing around it, the streamer was seen frantically trying to extinguish it using different methods. Norme's Kick account, normenorme, cannot currently be opened on the Kick website.

Norme banned on Kick after reportedly setting his room on fire during broadcast

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Controversial Kick streamer Norme has reportedly been banned from the website after accidentally setting his room on fire while allegedly attempting to complete a dare given by a viewer. The viewer had asked him to pour some soda on his PC, which eventually erupted in flames and started enveloping the nearby bedding as well.

Initially, the streamer was seen attempting to put out the fire using the soda itself, and then trying the same with a plushie. However, his efforts were unfruitful, and the fire spread even further. Eventually, he was forced to use a fire extinguisher.

Ad

After sustained efforts by the streamer while utilizing the fire extinguisher, Norme had managed to reduce the size of the fire considerably. Now coughing due to being exposed to the fumes given off by the fire as well as the extinguisher, the streamer frantically asked his audience:

"F**k! That didn't work! How the hell do you use those?!"

As the smoke alarm continued to beep, the streamer's furniture was also seen catching on fire, with him nowhere to be found in the room any longer.

Ad

In other news, Kick streamer Adin Ross is hosting a new boxing event under his promotion, with the event being called Brand Risk 008. The matchups will be taking place between known internet celebrities, including Charleston White and Supah Hot Fire, among others.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications