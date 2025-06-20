Adin Ross' Brand Risk 008: Date, time, livestream link, boxing participants, and more

Adin Ross' boxing promotion, Brand Risk Promotions, has officially announced its upcoming event, Brand Risk 008. Hosted live from Nashville, Tennessee, it's set to air on Adin Ross' official Kick channel on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 8:00 PM EST, 7:00 PM CST, 5:00 PM PT, 12:00 AM GMT, 5:30 AM IST, 1:00 AM BST, and 4:00 AM ET.
The eighth edition of the influencer boxing event will feature 18 content creators, with Charleston White facing off against Island Boy Kodiyakredd in the main event.
The full roster of the Brand Risk 008 is as follows:
- Charleston White vs. Kodiyakredd (Main Event)
- Scam Likely vs. Supah Hot Fire
- Julian Newman vs. Gio Wise
- Supreme Patty vs. Florida Jhit
- Chibu vs. Compa Jay
- Melt vs. Geologyshi
- Kristina Santa vs. Tillyktv
- Ant vs. Glitzy
- Xevopat vs. Smooth45groove
Charleston White threatens to "kick" the Island Boy Kodiyakredd during the Brand Risk 008 press conference
On June 19, 2025, Adin Ross hosted the official press conference for the Brand Risk 008 event on his Kick channel. Several moments from the livestream were shared on social media, including one in which the 24-year-old asked Island Boy Kodiyakredd what boxing technique he planned to use against Charleston White.
While the controversial internet personality refused to disclose the technique he would incorporate for his boxing match, White elaborated on his supposed training regime by saying:
"He ain't training with a one-eyed guy. So, how do you know what to do with a one-eyed guy? He ain't been training. I've been training with a sissy. (Adin Ross asks, 'So, how has the training been? Talk to me through the process.') It has been great. The sissy hit the s**t out of me, swinging like a paw, like he [pointing at Kodiyakredd] was swinging. So, I learned how to move..."
Another moment from the press conference surfaced on X, in which Charleston White threatened to "kick" the Island Boy.
"I'm going to kick this b**ch a**! Yeah, you...you ain't ready to fight, n***a! You ain't ready to fight, you little man...see you in the ring tomorrow!"
The previous Brand Risk boxing event was held on May 16, 2025, in Miami, Florida. The event took a dark turn near the end, when former NFL star Antonio Brown allegedly fired a gunshot into the air after multiple people attempted to rob him.