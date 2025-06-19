"I feel like I'm at paradise": Adin Ross says he is "broke again" after reportedly buying $25.5 million mansion

Kick streamer Adin Ross has broken his silence after buying a mansion. For those out of the loop, the content creator made headlines on June 18, 2025, when reports surfaced indicating that he had purchased a $25.5 million estate in Davie, Florida.

Ad

The mansion, which sits on 10.3 acres of land, has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and over 11,000 square feet of space. Furthermore, according to reports, the Boca Raton, Florida-born personality financed half of the purchase price, $12.7 million, with a mortgage, while the remaining half was paid for out of pocket.

On June 18, 2025, Adin Ross took to his alternate X account, @AR15thed3mon, to address the community about his mega purchase. While claiming to have felt like he was living in paradise after buying the home, the 24-year-old expressed gratitude to his community. He wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Bro I feel like I’m at paradise buying this house. It’s really all because of you guys, I am emotional cause of how yall changed my life … I won’t take this s**t for granted. I bought this to get motivated and hungry. Love yall ❤️ I’m sorry for the inactivity. Still goin 22-22"

Ad

The streamer's X post in which he addressed the community after purchasing a $25.5 million mansion in Davie, Florida (Image via x.com/AR15thed3mon)

X user @Dillon_OHG responded, asking if the streamer's house purchase resulted in him selling "all" of his Ethereum cryptocurrency. Ross replied by saying he was "broke again" and that it was time to "grind":

Ad

"(X user @Dillon_OHG writes, 'so that was why you sold all your eth') 🤷‍♂️ I’m broke again . Grind time"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I feel like I'm in an exotic hotel in Dubai" - FaZe Clan member Stable Ronaldo reacts to Adin Ross' reported $25-million house

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Rani "Stable Ronaldo" has shared his thoughts on the house that Adin Ross purchased. While watching a video of the estate and its various rooms, Stable Ronaldo compared the residence to an exotic hotel in Dubai.

Ad

He elaborated:

"Double doors opening up the size of Shaquille O'Neal, I mean, this is beautiful! With the marble floors? Oh, this is fascinating. With the high walls, look at the lights! So modern. Adin, I mean, the guest room off the main entrance? I mean, this is the living room. Just let me say - it's alive right now. Look at these colors! I feel like I'm in an exotic hotel in Dubai."

Ad

Ad

In other news, during a livestream on June 9, 2025, Adin Ross disclosed that he has a girlfriend and shared some details about his relationship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More