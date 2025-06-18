Adin Ross' $25 million mansion: Everything we know so far

Streaming star Adin Ross recently closed on a $25.5 million estate in Davie, Florida. Ross, currently the eighth most followed streamer on Kick, apparently made his first major real estate purchase with this transaction, creating a record‑setting sale for the town. Although Adin has yet to speak on the mansion, reports highlighting the sale details have surfaced online.

A report from Compass indicates that the streamer financed about half of the purchase with a $12.7 million mortgage. The remaining half, however, seems to have come out of pocket, "via an LLC."

The deal with Adin Ross happened through Enzo Rosani's (from Barnes International Realty) brokerage and was originally listed at $32 million in the market. Rosani shared a brief look at the luxurious property via an Instagram post, with the caption:

"Just sold... $25,500,000. Record-Breaking Sale in Davie, FL. A new benchmark set. Highest sale ever in the area, and we made it happen. Luxury isn’t just a price tag, it’s execution."

This purchase beats the previous top sale in the area, which was $5.6M in February 2025, by nearly five times.

Looking at the details of Adin Ross' $25.5 million Florida mansion

Sitting on 10.3 acres of land, the mansion features a grand 11,000-plus square feet of space, including seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The Real Deal also reported on features like landscaped gardens, fountains, a reflecting pool, a chef-style kitchen, a home theater, a spa, an office, an art studio, and a pool house.

Notably, this particular piece of land was purchased by aerospace executives Laurent and Laure Parelle in 2009 for $775,000. Now, it serves as an indicator of status in this digital-wealth era.

Adin Ross, who holds equity in Kick, is no stranger to a luxurious lifestyle. The streamer reportedly holds a net worth of over $16 million and has been seen driving around in Rolls-Royces and flying cross-country in private jets.

