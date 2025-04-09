Top 10 richest streamers in 2025, ranked

Streamers have become household names in the past decade or so. Some streamers have also attained celebrity-like statuses. This is evidenced by some of the hotshot collaborations and streams that these creators produce. Kai Cenat, for example, has streamed with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Kevin Hart. Adin Ross has streamed with Donald Trump, and Felix "xQc" has streamed with Drake.

These streamers are also quite loaded when it comes to their net worths. With streamers growing ever big, streaming platforms have dished out some hefty contracts to these creators. This article will focus on 10 streamers who are the richest.

Note: Net worth figures are based on CelebrityNetWorth.com and may vary by source.

Top 10 richest streamers in 2025

10) IShowSpeed ($10 million)

Speed is one of the richest streamers on YouTube (Image via Instagram/@IShowSpeed)

The first name on the list is Darren "IShowSpeed." The YouTube streamer is easily among the richest creators in the scene and one of the widely followed (38 million subscribers). IShowSpeed's net worth in 2025 is around $10 million. The streamer mainly earns from YouTube ad revenue, donations, and other brand deals, such as Prime Hydration.

9) Nickmercs ($12 million)

Nickmercs also had a deal with Call of Duty (Image via Instagram/@nickmercs)

Nick "Nickmercs" is the second name on this list. He is currently a Twitch streamer but had a short stint with Kick. He reportedly signed a $10 million non-exclusive streaming deal with the Stake.com-backed streaming platform. Overall, his net worth in 2025 is said to be around $12 million. He has also earned over $195K through esports tournaments.

8) Kai Cenat ($14 million)

Kai Cenat has a deal with Nike (Image via Instagram/@dotswoosh)

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is no stranger to fame and money. The AMP member owns some of the most lavish cars (such as a Lamborghini Urus and a Mercedes-AMG GT 63) out there and lives in an Atlanta mansion with his fellow streamer friends. Cenat's net worth is estimated to be around $14 million. His income source is mainly through Twitch subscriptions, brand deals, and sponsorships.

7) Ibai ($14 million)

Ibai is the first non-English speaking streamer on this list (Image via Twitch/@ibai)

The first non-English-speaking streamer on this list is Ibai Llanos. The Spanish-speaking creator is one of the largest Twitch streamers from both Spain and the broader EU region. As of 2025, his net worth is estimated to be around $14 million. His income primarily comes from Twitch revenue, sponsorships, and his role as a co-founder of the Kings League.

6) Adin Ross ($16 million)

Adin Ross has equity in both Kick and FaZe Clan (Image via Instagram/@adinross)

Adin Ross is widely regarded as one of the most controversial figures in the streaming world. He currently streams exclusively on Kick, though he was recently unbanned from Twitch. His net worth is estimated at $16 million. However, Ross has claimed to hold equity in both FaZe Clan and Kick, suggesting the real number could be higher.

5) Shroud ($20 million)

Shroud had an exclusive deal with Mixer in 2019 (Image via Twitch/@shroud)

Michael "Shroud" is another prominent name on this list. The veteran Canadian streamer has been a staple in the esports community for years. His net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. Shroud earns the majority of his income through Twitch revenue. Back in 2019, he signed an exclusive streaming deal with Mixer (shut down in 2020), reportedly worth around $10 million.

4) Amouranth ($25 million)

Amouranth has an estimated net worth of $25 million (Image via YouTube/Amouranth Clips)

Kaitlyn "Amouranth" is a popular streamer on both Kick and Twitch. In June 2023, she signed a non-exclusive streaming deal with Kick, allowing her to broadcast on multiple platforms. Her net worth is estimated at $25 million. It’s worth noting that a significant portion of Amouranth’s income also comes from her adult content in OF.

3) Ninja ($50 million)

Ninja is the most followed Twitch streamer (Image via Instagram/@Ninja)

Tyler "Ninja" is considered one of the first streamers to achieve true celebrity status. His current net worth is estimated to be around $50 million. The bulk of his income comes from Twitch and YouTube revenue, along with high-profile brand deals with companies like Red Bull and G Fuel. Like Shroud, Ninja also signed a multi-million-dollar exclusive deal with Mixer before the platform was shut down.

2) xQc ($50 million)

xQc hold the biggest streaming deal of all time (Image via Instagram/@xqcow1)

The penultimate name on this list is Felix "xQc." He currently streams on Twitch as well as Kick and is known for his flashy cars, mansion, luxury watches, and gambling content. In June 2023, he signed a non-exclusive deal with Kick valued between $70 and $100 million (believed to be the biggest streaming deal ever). His net worth is estimated at around $50 million.

1) Sergio Aguero ($80 million)

Aguero is currently an exclusive streamer on Kick (Image via Kick/@SLAKUN10)

The final name on the list might come as a surprise — Sergio "Kun" Agüero. The popular retired footballer is easily the wealthiest among the streamers mentioned, with an estimated net worth of over $80 million. Now a streamer, he primarily broadcasts on Kick. He has a multi-million-dollar deal with the platform and additional deals with the Kings League (Esports Venture) and Puma.

