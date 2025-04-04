Is Kai Cenat banned from Twitch? Savawuzhere hacking controversy continues to affect streamer's channel

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's Twitch account was compromised yesterday, April 3, 2025. At the time of the hacking, the AMP member's channel had over 16.8 million followers (fourth-most followed account after Tyler "Ninja," Ibai, and Raul "AuronPlay"). Currently, Kai Cenat's channel has been suspended by Twitch.

Twitch typically bans channels that have been hacked to prevent any potential spam, phishing, scamming, or spread of malware. Clicking on his channel reads the following message:

"This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Kai Cenat's Twitch Channel was banned (Image via Twitch/@KaiCenat)

Who hacked Kai Cenat's Twitch and YouTube accounts?

After Kai Cenat's Twitch account got hacked, the hacker seemingly disclosed their identity. They proceeded to change the display image of the profile, which read "Sava." Temporarily, the name of the channel was also changed to "Savawuzhere."

His YouTube channel, which has over 7 million subscribers, was also hacked. In fact, the channel is still active on the platform. The hacker has either made all existing videos private or deleted and replaced them with a series of meme videos.

Cenat's YouTube account was also hacked (Image via YouTube/@KaiCenat)

Just like with his Twitch account, the hacker changed the display image and banner on Kai Cenat's YouTube channel. The display now features the same "Sava" logo, and the banner, which previously read "Kai Cenat," has been altered to say "Sava Cenat."

The hacker(s) have also hinted at their possible motive. Before Kai Cenat's Twitch account was banned, they left a cryptic message in the description section of his Twitch channel:

"Got my Discord suspended Mr. Cenat, this is what you get. Btw nice number (censored)."

Kai Cenat reacts to the hack

Kai Cenat reacted to the situation during an appearance on his friend’s Twitch stream. The AMP member stated there isn’t much he can do at the moment but emphasized that he won’t complain about it:

"What, I'm hacked? N***a, what am I supposed to cry? (Laughs) The f**k, n***a, that's life!"

He did mention that he hoped the situation would be resolved by morning:

"That sh** all going to come back in the morning... No, no, don't show attention to it."

Savawuzhere has previously hacked Kai Cenat

Those who closely follow Kai Cenat’s socials and streams will recognize the hacker "Savawuzhere" as they have targeted him before. Back in February 2025, the same hacker compromised Cenat’s TikTok account, which had over 17 million followers at the time.

The TikTok account has since been restored, along with the deleted videos. However, during the hack, the attacker managed to erase over 100 million likes from the account by removing the TikToks.

