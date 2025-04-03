"What am I supposed to do, cry?": Kai Cenat addresses getting his Twitch account getting hacked

Twitch streamer and Any Means Possible (AMP) member Kai Cenat has reacted to getting both his YouTube and Twitch accounts hacked on April 3, 2025. The hacker who has taken over the streamer's account has since changed the profile image of Kai Cenat's Twitch account alongside the banner. The photo now features a logo representing the supposed hackerm named "Sava."

After being prompted about his feelings regarding the matter, Kai Cenat responded:

"What, I'm hacked? N***a, what am I supposed to cry? (Laughs) The f**k, n***a, that's life!"

Kai Cenat was then asked if the hack was real, to which he responded:

"Yeah! Bro, yeah, bro, I don't give a f**k. N***a, what am I supposed to do? Cry? The f**k?"

"All going to come back in the morning": Kai Cenat reacts to recent hacking of his Twitch and YouTube accounts

Being one of the most prominent faces on Twitch, Kai Cenat has a massive following of over 15 million on the Amazon-owned website at the time of writing. On the other side, his YouTube account has over seven million subscribers. Since the recent takeover of Cenat's YouTube account, the hacker has uploaded short clips from various games as well as random internet memes.

Despite this, Kai Cenat seems to remain in good spirits about the entire matter. The streamer believes his accounts will be restored by both the platforms very soon, stating:

"That sh** all going to come back in the morning... No, no, don't show attention to it."

Apart from other changes, Kai Cenat's Twitch channel name was even changed to represent the hacker's online username. Briefly, the channel name was "Savawuzhere." The Twitch channel remains accessible to the public, however, the content, including the VODs and the highlights, has seemingly been removed in its entirety. On the other side, his YouTube account's handle is currently named @SavaCenat.

