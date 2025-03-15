Amouranth breaks silence about scary experience after robbers invaded her home

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" recently shared her experience when four teenage home invaders trespassed into her house and demanded her cryptocurrency keys. The individuals were later shot at by Amouranth's husband, and required medical attention. The incident occurred on March 2, 2025, followed by investigations into the perpetrators.

Ad

Now, four teenagers aged 16 to 19 years old have been arrested in connection with the home invasion. The streamer had also suffered a scalp laceration during the incident, with her requiring medical help and stitches along with antibiotics.

Amouranth claimed that her Macbook was the one object the individuals had taken. However, the Apple device had the "Find My" setting turned on, allowing the streamer to track its location.

Coincidentally, the device was present in the same hospital where she was being treated for her laceration, with her stating that she had possibly seen the individual who was shot by her husband while being discharged. Writing in an X post, Amouranth said:

Ad

Trending

"Now I can break some of my silence — the one object they took was a MacBook. With “find my” turned on. There was a moment of total panic after I got out of the hospital the night of the incident. I tracked the The MacBook and was in disbelief that we were at the same hospital. I may have seen the one who was shot while I was being discharged. But at the time, I thought they were doing something far more sinister."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Four individuals charged weeks after Amouranth's home invasion incident

Amouranth is one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch, boasting over 6.2 million followers on the platform. The shocking incident took place when she was asleep in her bedroom, while her husband had been in the bathroom.

After gaining access to her room, three men attacked her by allegedly pistol whipping her thrice. However, she managed to lead the individuals to her husband, who then shot at them, and supposedly injured one. The individuals then fled the scene.

Ad

Now, four individuals, including a 16-year-old, have been identified as suspects, and three have been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon. The 16-year-old suspect has not yet been identified.

This comes a day after Twitch streamer ChicaLive also became the victim of a home invasion. In her case, the masked intruders demanded keys to her high-end vehicles. Due to secondary anti-theft measures, none of the cars were stolen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback