Fortnite streamer ChicaLive becomes victim of a house invasion after five intruders break into her home

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Mar 15, 2025 00:27 GMT
ChicaLive recently became the victim of a house invasion (Image via ChicaLive/X)
Twitch streamer Maria "ChicaLive" recently had her home broken into by five individuals, who were attempting to steal her vehicles. A video of the incident showcases the individuals clad in black hoodies and masks covering their faces.

The robbers were armed with hammers and were seen breaking down the house door. The encounter was presumably captured by the streamer's door camera. In an interview, ChicaLive explained that she had been playing games at the time, but paused to check on the noise, and came face to face with the home intruders. She said:

"I got up to check, and that's when I saw them, inside the house."
"He started charging at me with the hammer": ChicaLive describes encounter with intruders who broke into her house

ChicaLive recounted how the intruders had started demanding the keys to her vehicles. After stating that she was unaware of the location of the keys, one of the individuals became aggressive and charged at her with a hammer:

"Like, we need the keys, give us the keys. At first, I was like, I don't know where the keys are. Like, I kind of just put my hands up. Um, yeah, the guy did not like that, he started charging at me with the hammer."
Prioritizing her safety, the streamer ended up disclosing the location of the keys. The men escaped with the keys to various high-end vehicles parked in the streamer's driveway. However, they were unable to get past secondary theft prevention measures present in the cars.

The intruders ended up leaving with the car keys and nothing else. The details of the secondary preventative measures are not being released for security reasons, as per local authorities.

This comes days after a shocking incident involving Japanese IRL streamer Airi Sato in Tokyo, Japan. The streamer was stabbed multiple times by an "anti-fan" during a broadcast, which led to her demise.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
