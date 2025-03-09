YouTuber Norme sets world record of standing still for 38 hours despite people seemingly harassing him

YouTuber and streamer Norme has gone viral on social media after setting a world record for standing still. On March 5, 2025, the content creator began the world record livestream, and after 38 hours of standing still, completed it.

In a one-minute-11-second video posted on X, several people were seen interacting with Norme while he stood still. At the 22-hour mark of the record attempt, an individual spray painted his jacket. Three hours later, at the 25-hour mark, another person appeared to pour mustard sauce on the YouTuber's face and crack an egg on top of his hat.

Fortunately for Norme, at the 27-hour mark, a lady wiped off the mustard sauce from his face.

The streamer eventually commented on people's antics during his world record attempt, writing:

"WAS SO MAD THAT THEY PUT A MAGA HAT ON ME GRRR 😤😡😡 .. even madder the cop stole it tho."

Netizens on X had a lot to say about the video.

"If you have this much of will power then you can do practically anything in life," X user @micksxt wrote.

"This video just lets you know that if given the opportunity, some people would do the most disgusting and unnecessary things to other people. Only one Good Samaritan in this video, cleaned this dude up." X user @BabeRNB commented.

"There is darkness in this world, clearly. But the light was shining through the girl who cleaned him." X user @sinnermadesaint posted.

"Crazy how people think it is ok to commit crimes against him just because he is standing still." X user @D20AttackRoll remarked.

YouTuber Norme expresses surprise at being able to walk after standing still for 38 hours to set a world record

After setting a new world record for standing still, Norme was surprised to discover that he could walk properly after 38 hours. Making a lighthearted comment that he "still had his bones," the content creator said:

"Holy crap, I'm able to walk! I'm genuinely surprised by that! I can walk! Goodbye sign! Oh, my god! I can walk! This is incredible. Oh, my god! Yes! This is where I pi**ed, oh my god! (The streamer falls down while attempting to sit down) I think I still have my bones, chat. They're all still there."

Timestamp - 09:20:31

This is not the first time Norme has gone viral. In August 2024, the YouTuber attempted to stay awake for 12 days to beat the world record. However, the Google-owned platform suspended his channel 12 hours before he could break the record.

