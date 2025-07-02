MrBeast issues two-word response to Kai Cenat's viral video of him using giant-sized streaming setup

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has shared his thoughts on a viral video of Twitch streamer Kai Cenat using a giant-sized streaming setup. On July 1, 2025, the AMP (Any Means Possible) Summer Camp livestream commenced, and several moments from the 30-day-long event surfaced on social media.

Ad

In a six-second video posted on X, Kai Cenat and other AMP members were seen in a "super-sized room" with props that looked like giant versions of various objects placed inside the streamers' room. At one point, Cenat hopped on a giant version of his chair and began watching a Twitch livestream.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The video has since garnered over 5.2 million views and more than 170,000 likes as of this writing. MrBeast chimed in with his thoughts, saying:

"That’s funny"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens on X also had a lot to say.

"Now picture Kevin Hart trying to sit in one - he’d need a step ladder just to climb up 😂" @kojocona wrote.

"AMP creative af 😭" @wavu_is_active replied.

"Wait this ain’t ai 😭" @domiDips remarked.

"this is actually so cool hahahahha" @Empyrean528534 commented.

Kai Cenat announces AMP will be hosting the "biggest ever" pool party at the end of July

Before beginning the house tour for the 30-day AMP Summer Camp event, Kai Cenat got together with Duke Dennis, Din "Agent 00," and Davis "ImDavisss" to announce that the collective will be hosting the "biggest-ever" pool party at the end of this month.

Ad

While claiming that there "is a reason" why the organization is hosting another pool party, the New Yorker stated:

"Can we say it? All right, chat, we got 30 days, and on the last day, we're going to be doing another AMP pool party. We're going to be doing another... but it's not, like, nah. It's a... listen, there is a reason why we're doing it because, chat, I'm not going to lie, this is going to be crazy."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Agent 00 joined the conversation, predicting that the upcoming event will be the "best pool party":

"Will this not be, like, the best pool party? It'll make sense."

Kai Cenat made headlines on June 25, 2025, when he expressed his belief that there was "some kind of tension" between Agent 00 and Emily "ExtraEmily," while reacting to the latter's video in which she confessed to missing the AMP member at Ludwig's Beerio Kart event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More