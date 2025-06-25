Kai Cenat believes there's "some kind of tension" between ExtraEmily and Agent 00

Twitch star Kai Cenat has shared his thoughts on Emily "ExtraEmily" and Din "Agent 00's" friendship, expressing his belief that there is "some kind of tension" between the two. On June 24, 2025, the New Yorker reacted to a video from ExtraEmily's recent livestream in which she confessed to missing Agent 00 while intoxicated at an event.

Here's what the OTK (One True King) member said:

"Okay, I'm just going to say it because I saw your guys' comments. Okay? And I just want to put an end to it, once and for all, well, not an end to it, but I wanted to comment on it, it's that 'I miss Agent, I wish he was here.' You happy with that?"

Cenat exclaimed after hearing this and watched ExtraEmily's video once again. While claiming that people say "everything on their mind" after drinking, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner stated:

"You saying, 'She was lit, too,' you know, that's the time when everybody speak everything on their mind. You know that, my n***a. You take two shots, you feel like you can just say anything. She is in her most comfortable state to speak her mind. No cap!

"I'm team MJ, n***a! Team MJ, n***a! Ay, team MJ, n***a! I don't want to hear, 'Oh, my god, yo, yo, yo, I can't do this because everybody be parasocial. Oh, no! I'm not going to have another girl. Oh, no!' You know what you do, n***a."

Commenting on Agent 00 and ExtraEmily's IRL livestream during which they rode on a jetski, Cenat remarked:

"Come on! Like, listen, for real! N***as not on just jetskis like this as friends, gang. N***as not doing that, I'm sorry, my n***a. They gotta be in some kind of tension. Obviously, after the first stream, you'll be able to see what it is. But after that first stream, you can kinda control the perimeter of parasocials hopping on the Cord."

Kai Cenat bets Agent 00 won't be able to get six-pack abs by December

During the same livestream, Kai Cenat spoke with Agent 00 over the phone and challenged him to a physique challenge, telling him to have six-pack abs by the end of the year.

While wagering that the winner must purchase a $100,000 car, the 23-year-old stated:

"No thinking. Bro, it's either that or we buy just, you know? [Agent 00 responds, 'Buy? Oh... what's the limit?'] 100(k). Like, 100(k) is the absolute limit [Agent 00 responds, 'Bet.'] All right. Bet. Yes, bet. All right, gang."

Kai Cenat made headlines on June 21, 2025, after a video surfaced in which he was seen exchanging phone numbers with LeBron James at Fanatics Fest.

