Kai Cenat exchanges phone numbers with LeBron James at Fanatics Fest

Twitch star Kai Cenat recently met basketball legend LeBron James at the Fanatics Fest event held at Javits Center, New York City. The event is an interactive experience where sports fans can meet with their favorite stars, attend shows, and purchase merchandise.

Ad

During Kai Cenat's broadcast, the two were seen meeting up with each other, with the streamer asking LeBron for his phone number:

"Hi, bro. Hi, gang... I'll take your number down."

To this, LeBron replied:

"Yeah, for sure. I got some sh** I want to do, both ways."

Kai Cenat takes pictures with LeBron James' nephew during their meeting at Fanatics Fest

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat was one of the guests at LeBron James' talk show, called The Shop: Uninterrupted, which was held in New York City. The lineup included Tom Brady, Kai Cenat, and Victor Wembanyama. There, LeBron James seemingly dropped hints about his potential retirement from the sport, with the streamer also being an active member of the show's panel.

In the clip of the pair's interactions with each other, Cenat was seen asking the cameraperson to "back up" as LeBron James punched in his contact number onto the streamer's phone. This was to prevent him from accidentally leaking James' phone number through his broadcast, with Kai Cenat eventually stepping in between the camera and the basketball athlete.

Ad

Subsequently, LeBron also introduced Cenat to his nephew, with the Twitch star posing for a photograph with him as well. Although no concrete details have emerged on the matter yet, fans can expect the two to potentially appear in a collaborative broadcast together in the future.

Controversial streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" recently stated that he does not mind Cenat pursuing legal action against him, after claiming that he would be hosting his own Streamer University event. Furthermore, Ice Poseidon stated that the streamer could not copyright the intellectual property of Streamer University.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More