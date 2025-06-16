"He can sue me": Ice Poseidon plans on hosting Streamer University, believes Kai Cenat can't copyright the IP

  • home icon
By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Jun 16, 2025 09:50 GMT
Ice Poseidon plans on hosting Streamer University (Image via IcePoseidon/Kick)

Controversial internet personality Paul "Ice Poseidon" has stated that Kai Cenat can "sue" him after claiming that the Twitch star cannot copyright the intellectual property of Streamer University. On June 16, 2025, a 59-second video from Ice Poseidon's Just Chatting livestream from Seoul, South Korea, surfaced on X.

In it, the Florida native shared his thoughts on Kai Cenat's claims that he owns the intellectual property for Streamer University, stating that people cannot copyright an idea for content. Describing the situation as being "re*arded," the indefinitely banned Twitch personality said:

"...Either way, oh yeah, Kai Cenat, yeah, he tried to f**king copyright Streamer University. That doesn't... you can't copyright a f**king idea of content. That's re*arded! Like, who cares? If people copy you, who cares? If you're confident in your own ability to make good content, who cares if people copy it? Because, at the end of the day, you do it better. It doesn't matter. Like, I don't care if someone else wanted to do a prison stream after me. I don't give a f**k becasue they probably can't do it as good as me. And if they can, then I'll be impressed, and I'll take inspiration from them. And I think that's fine."
Ice Poseidon then stated that he plans on hosting his version of Streamer University and added:

"One day, I'm going to do my own Streamer University. So, I might do my own Streamer University one day just because I think it would be funny. And then, if he sues me, then whatever. He can sue me. I don't give a f**k."
What did Kai Cenat say about owning the IP for Streamer University?

Kai Cenat made headlines on May 26, 2025, when he opened up about making "some smart moves," disclosing that he owns the concept and intellectual property for Streamer University.

The New Yorker elaborated:

"I do not know if I'm going to do this s**t again. I know people want it, and they want it, and they want it, and they want it. But we will just have to see in the future's time. Your boy made some smart moves. We own, like, the idea of Streamer University. We own the IP of Streamer University, chat. So, like, it is ours to share amongst. You feel me?"
In other news, Kai Cenat went viral on June 10, 2025, after a video in which he interacted with Kendrick Lamar at the BET Awards 2025 emerged on social media.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
