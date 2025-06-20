LeBron James predicted to forgo ESPN for $2,260,000,000,000 company’s NBA coverage after retirement

LA Lakers forward LeBron James just finished his 22nd season in the NBA. While he is coming off of another All-NBA season, the superstar faced questions about a potential retirement announcement this offseason. While he did not confirm or deny anything about his future, he dropped a hint as to where he could end up after his NBA career comes to a close in an Amazon Prime Day commercial.

Ad

James has built one of the best resumes of all time since the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted him in 2003. The four-time champion and four-time league MVP has 21 All-NBA appearances, the most in NBA history. He is a masterful businessman as well, investing in companies across different industries. However, he says he does not want to coach a team, which could lead him to the broadcast booth.

James spoke with Tony Manglio from The Hollywood Reporter about the Prime Day commercial he starred in earlier this week. When the conversation switched over to Amazon Prime's future coverage of the NBA, he expressed his excitement about the team that Amazon put together to cover the league.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“(The Amazon Prime NBA analysts) know the game and appreciate the game and talk about the game in such a positive manner,” James said. “So, I think Amazon Prime Video, they’re going to do a great job showcasing our sport; [the talent] love(s) our sport. Great intellect, great commentary, great insight — I really look forward to that. And like I said, those guys that have signed up for it, they’re going to do great things.”

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Some fans took that as a hint that James could join Amazon Prime's team when he is done playing. The company, worth $2,260,000,000,000 according to Forbes, certainly has the budget to bring him in, similarly to how Fox Sports added NFL legend Tom Brady to their broadcast team in 2024.

While him foregoing ESPN would be a surprise, his praise of Amazon Prime's team could be a sign of his eventual decision if he wants to become an analyst.

Ad

LeBron James could reunite with Dwyane Wade at Amazon

If James decides to join the media world as an analyst, it is almost guaranteed that every company will want him on their team. However, Amazon can give him something that no one else can; the opportunity to work with two of his closest friends. Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem joined the Amazon Prime team in early May, joining Candace Parker, Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash as analysts.

Ad

James played with Wade and Haslem on the Miami Heat, winning two titles with them in 2012 and 2013. All three have remained close with one another even as their careers took them into different directions. Both Haslem and Wade retired from the NBA and began new careers as members of the NBA media, while James remains an active player.

James has said that he will return to the Lakers if he feels like he can still perform at a high level. After another All-NBA appearance and a disappointing playoff exit, the future Hall-of-Famer is likely to play at least one more season in Los Angeles. However, he could join his former teammates at Amazon Prime when he hangs up his shoes to bring his perspective on the game to the studio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More