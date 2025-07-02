"Nobody else is saying this s**t": Asmongold says he is the "most pro-trans and pro-LGBT" streamer on Twitch

Just Chatting and political content creator Zack "Asmongold" has proclaimed that he is the "most pro-LGBT" streamer on Twitch. During a livestream on June 30, 2025, he was reviewing submissions on his official subreddit when his attention was drawn to a live viewer who suggested that his views on the LGBTQ+ community might offend some people.

Ad

While claiming to be the "only person" on the platform advocating for gay rights, the Austin, Texas-based personality stated that he would "preemptively accept apologies" from those who criticized him:

"'You're going to pi** some people off with that take.' Okay. Sure! They can get mad at me, but then... you know what? If they want to get mad at me, that's fine. And I also want to say that I will be preemptively accepting their apologies for when this behavior and this rhetoric gets your rights repealed, and you desparately try to silence me from speaking out to prevent that from happening. I am the only person that's advocating for gay rights here."

Ad

Trending

Describing himself as the "most pro-trans and pro-LGBT" content creator on Twitch, Asmongold added:

"I am the most pro-trans and pro-LGBT person on the platform. And the reason why is because I am the only person with the balls to call out the people that are the bad actors. Nobody else will call out the bad actors! And I also hold the line with saying that I think gay people should be married. I think adults should be able to transition. I don't care about this. I think that bathroom stuff is complex, but overall, I don't think it's a big deal. Nobody else is saying this s**t. Nobody is saying this!"

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 02:34:45

"They're afraid of alienating their radicalized audiences" - Asmongold comments on streamers not calling out "bad actors" while discussing the LGBTQ+ community

The conversation continued, with Asmongold claiming that Twitch streamers do not share his views on the LGBTQ+ community because they are "afraid of alienating their radicalized audiences."

Ad

He remarked:

"And the reason why is because they're afraid. They're afraid of alienating their radicalized audiences that they've cultivated over the years, and that's the reason!"

In other news, Asmongold recently called out "abusive bullies" who had been criticizing Emily "Emiru" for her opinions on Ethan Klein's lawsuit against Morgan "Frogan," Kacey "Kaceytron," and Denims.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More