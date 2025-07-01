"You need to wake the f**k up!": Tectone says Ludwig didn't take care of Mang0 around alcohol during Beerio Kart

A new chapter has unfolded in the ongoing conflict between John "Tectone" and Ludwig Ahgren, as the former has implied that the latter is partly to blame for getting Joseph "Mang0" drunk at his Beerio Kart event. For those unaware, the two streamers have been in the headlines ever since Ludwig fired shots at Tectone by saying that he "can die never watching" his YouTube content.

During a broadcast on June 30, 2025, the gacha games personality showcased Ludwig's June 2023 X posts, in which he appeared to say that people "are responsible for someone else's actions" when discussing livestream chat moderation.

Tectone elaborated:

"Ludwig, you have actively fought people who've said that you aren't responsible for someone else's actions. You believe that you are responsible for someone else's actions. By the way, this was in regards to chat policing. This was in place for community policing, saying that a streamer is in control of their chat and a streamer is in control of their community, and they should dictate what that chat and community should do."

The former OTK (One True King) member then confronted the Mogul Money Live host, asking why he thought he was "not responsible" for taking care of Mang0 in a "weakened state around alcohol":

"Why the f**k do you think you're not responsible for taking care of one of your best friends in a weakened state around alcohol that you know is his vice, a suffering alcoholic, in a public, on display format, in front of hundreds of thousands of people. Ludwig, if you had a f**king spine, you would understand that you f**ked up bringing Mang0 into that situation. You need to wake the f**k up! Because if you are going to say that a streamer is in charge of their chat, yes, the streamer host should be f**king taking care of the people in their community."

"Laying out the gauntlet" - Tectone explains why he decided to call out Ludwig following the recent Mang0 drama

On the same day (June 30, 2025), Tectone took to X to explain why he decided to call Ludwig out during his livestream, saying the Los Angeles-based personality "invoked his name."

While claiming that he was "metaphorically laying out the gauntlet," the Twitch and Kick streamer wrote:

"Ludwig has invoked my name. Metaphorically laying out the gauntlet. The white glove was removed and the symbolic slap upon my own faceth was felt. It is of great shame this matter once addressed in days of yor shall once againeth be slaught. Live now, youtube and kick. Truly a shameful day. Come through."

In addition to Tectone, Rachell "Valkyrae" commented on the Beerio Kart event controversy, calling Mang0 a "disaster." Furthermore, Valkyrae stated that the Super Smash Bros. Melee pro should "seek help."

