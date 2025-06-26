"Mang0 was a disaster": Valkyrae says pro gamer needs to "seek help" following recent controversy

YouTube and Twitch star Rachell "Valkyrae" has shared her thoughts on the recent controversy involving Joseph Manuel Marquez, better known as "Mang0." For those unaware, the professional gamer has been making headlines in recent days after his actions and behavior toward female streamers while intoxicated at Ludwig's Beerio Kart event went viral.

Ad

During a livestream on June 24, 2025, Valkyrae spoke about the situation, describing Mang0 as a "disaster." Claiming that the 33-year-old streamer should "seek help" after the recent debacle, the 100 Thieves co-owner stated:

"'Really was fun, but the Mang0 situation was serious.' Yeah, no, Mang0 was a disaster. He was a mess. And I cannot believe the clips that I saw. I, just yeah, it is quite unfortunate. I do think that he needs to seek help for sure."

Ad

Trending

When her live viewers asked what Joseph did at the special event, Valkyrae said:

"'What happened?' He was just very, very drunk. I think he might be an alcoholic, and he was very touchy with a lot of people. And also, dry humping everybody. There's a clip. It was completely unacceptable, and Ludwig already addressed it, and stuff."

Ad

Furthermore, Valkyrae claimed that Ludwig will not be posting a video of his Beerio Kart event:

"He's actually not even going to be posting a video about it because, yeah, you know, it's just like not appropriate, and stuff. So, uh, yeah, it was uncomfortable. For sure. But other than that, it was really fun. I had a great time. I did drink too much. I filmed so many TikToks."

Ad

Ad

What did Ludwig say about Mang0 following the Beerio Kart event controversy?

On June 22, 2025, Ludwig addressed the Mang0 controversy that had erupted following Beerio Kart, announcing that the Super Smash Bros. Melee pro would be barred from future Mogul Moves events.

Commenting on guests appearing in his event who "jeopardise somebody else having a good time," the Los Angeles-based personality said:

Ad

"I've already told Mang0 this, I'm no longer inviting Mang0 to Mogul Moves events. Because, like, you know, it's a privilege to go to an event, man. Like, the whole point of an event is, like, fun things to do, have a good-a** time, and if somebody appearing jeopardises somebody else having a good time, that just can't be a thing."

Ad

Ad

In other news, a minute-long video surfaced on June 25, 2025, in which Ludwig "ignored concerns" about enabling Mang0's alcoholism during his event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More