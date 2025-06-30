Asmongold calls out "abusive bullies" for criticizing Emiru for her thoughts on Ethan Klein lawsuit

Twitch and Kick streamer Zack "Asmongold" has called out "abusive bullies" who have been criticizing Emily "Emiru" for her opinions on Ethan Klein's lawsuit against Denims, Morgan "Frogan," and Kacey "Kaceytron." For context, a few days ago, a video surfaced on platforms such as Reddit and X, in which Emiru said the following while commenting on the H3 Podcast host's decision to pursue legal action against the three female streamers:

"Well, reacts are a little scary because I saw that some people were getting sued for reactions. But, I mean, it's like a different case than what I do, I guess. So, surely, it's different... It's people that like maliciously react. Like, they react to people they hate and are like, 'Watch me, so that they don't get any views.' Yeah, you can't do that. That's not good."

Trending

Expand Tweet

During a recent livestream, Asmongold reviewed the comments of netizens who expressed their dissatisfaction with Emiru's stance on the debacle. After reading a Reddit user's comment accusing the professional cosplayer of doing a "N*zi salute," the former OTK (One True King) member stated:

"'Emiru is that scene girl who sometimes does a N*zi saulute because it's edgy...' It's crazy that people go and they say this, and they make up stuff like this about people, and it's just totally not even true. Like, Emiru does a N*zi salute? What are you talking about? That was a different person. Like, it's actually just crazy, bro!"

Asmongold then chastized "abusive bullies," remarking:

"These people are just nuts. I just want you to see that, like, anything that these people do, and any negative consequences that happen to them, are completely deserved. These people are abusive. They're bullies. They want to gang up on people and push them around. They are not good actors. They are 100% bad actors, and you should never trust anything they do or say at all."

Expand Tweet

Asmongold explains why he called out "abusive bullies" for criticizing Emiru

The conversation continued, with Asmongold explaining why he called out netizens who criticized Emiru following the recent controversy. Describing the situation as "ridiculous," the Texan said:

"They just make up bulls**t. But, I think again, the best way to approach this stuff is to just call it out immediately, and just say how ridiculous it is. But these people eventually, I mean, they're losing a lot of public credibility and public support when they go after attacking somebody like Emiru for saying that, 'You know, maybe it's not a good idea to react to somebody's video and say actively that you're breaking fair use.' Right? This is the most basic take that you could possibly have."

In other news, Asmongold opened up about his father's health on June 24, 2025, disclosing that he had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More