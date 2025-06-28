"Emirus all in on defending asmon": Netizens divided as Emiru gives her take on Ethan Klein's lawsuits against female streamers

Twitch streamer and One True King co-owner Emily "Emiru" recently gave her take on the lawsuits filed by Ethan Klein against Twitch streamers Denims, Kaceytron, Frogan, and SeanDaBlackk. Klein is pursuing legal action against these political commentators over allegations that they engaged in malicious copyright infringement of his Content Nuke video on Twitch political streamer Hasan "HasanAbi."

Emiru stated that reaction content was a "little scary" for her now, especially after she heard about the recent lawsuits. However, she also mentioned that her reaction content was not of a malicious nature, which is what Klein was supposedly targeting:

"Well, reacts are a little scary because I saw that some people were getting sued for reactions. But, like, it's like a different case than what I do, I guess. So, surely, it's different... It's people that like maliciously react. Like, they react to people they hate and are like, watch me, so that they don't get any views. Yeah, you can't do that. That's not good."

Netizens gave a varied reaction to Emiru's statements and seeming support for Ethan Klein's actions. Some stated that she was siding with Klein since the latter was an ally of Zack "Asmongold," who has recently expressed support for Klein's legal actions against Kaceytron:

"Emirus all in on defending asmon, shes washed without asmons support and viewers," wrote Reddit user u/Ishaq128

Some were supportive of Emiru's take on the situation, with many stating that she had grasped an understanding of Ethan Klein's intention with the lawsuits despite not having the entire context:

"I love how I've seen so many weirdos crying about "Why didnt Ethan sue asmon or xQc" and then here comes Emiru, who I assume has no idea exactly what's happening, perfectly explaining the argument that the three people getting sued did it with malicious intent. By the way, the kirby collection goes so hard, respect to her," wrote Reddit user u/BigBard2

"Finally a reaction that isn’t from someone either bad faith or stupid," wrote Reddit user u/Guilty_Butterfly7711

"It's almost like she watched the video and isn't a moron," wrote Reddit user u/j48u

On the other hand, some were more critical of Emiru's take, which they claimed was biased by her prior association with Asmongold:

"Emiru, the woman who had a podcast with Asmongold and Tectone? I'm shocked," wrote Reddit user u/thursdayish

"Yeah this is going to be people's takeaway who only see his video or hear about it from an asmon stream," wrote Reddit user u/BewareOfGrom

"Friend of Asmon being given and repeating a biased interpretation of a situation???" wrote Reddit user u/Cracked_Cauldron

What did Emiru's former associate Asmongold say about the lawsuits filed by Ethan Klein?

Asmongold recently reacted to a clip of Kaceytron breaking down in tears while discussing the consequences of the ongoing lawsuit against her. In his response, Asmongold stated that he had "zero" sympathy for her following her comments about his mother's illness and subsequent passing in 2024.

For context, Kaceytron and Asmongold were involved in a feud last year after the former alleged that the former OTK member's lifestyle was responsible for the passing of his mother from COPD.

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More