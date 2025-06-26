Ethan Klein announces he's suing streamer SeanDaBlack, netizens accuse him of racism

2025 has been quite the litigious year for H3H3's Ethan Klein. Following a triple copyright infringement lawsuit against female Twitch streamers Denims, Frogan, and Kaceytron, the YouTuber has now seemingly targeted HasanAbi associate Sean "SeanDaBlack" Wiggs. In a June 26, 2025, Instagram Story, Klein announced that he would be adding Sean to the lawsuit roster for "gender equality."

The Instagram Story read:

"Good evening. I've been thinking deeply about everything going on, specifically about the accusation that I'm a misogynist for suing three women. You are all correct, it's not been fair. That's why I've decided to add SeanDaBlack to the lawsuits, for gender equality. Sean, be sure to thank all of your snarker friends for their constructive advice!"

Notably, Ethan Klein mentioned Sean's "snarker friends," seemingly referring to members of the r/h3snark and associated Reddit communities, which are online groups supposedly dedicated to critiquing and satirizing Klein's H3 Podcast content.

Following Klein's announcement, netizens from the "snark" community claimed that the H3H3 founder's pursuit of SeanDaBlack was racially motivated:

"Creepy Klein adds black man to his list of victims for equality's sake (while on vacation)."

Others, like u/FountainXFairfax, directly referred to Ethan as "misogynist" and "racist":

"That’s right you’re a misogynist and a racist, we already knew."

More reactions from a "snark" subreddit, a majority of users criticized Ethan Klein for going against SeanDaBlack (Images via r/LeftoversH3/Reddit)

More "snarkers" pointed out how the YouTuber decided to launch another lawsuit while on vacation with his partner, Hila. Here's what u/LunarianAngel had to say:

"lol, if this man is legitimately serious, then he's completely lost the plot. He's gonna bankrupt himself off his own lawyer fees alone before they even get close to litigation. How out of touch do you need to be to be on vacation, on your 40th birthday, with your wife and kids, thinking 'hmmmmm, who am I going to sue today!'."

Reddit user u/CheeseandAdderall claimed that Ethan Klein’s lawsuits follow a predictable pattern and suggested he redirect his legal efforts toward larger streamers like xQc and Asmongold, both of whom have also reacted to Klein’s Content Nuke video on HasanAbi, the central piece of content in the ongoing cases. The Redditor wrote:

"Never beating the allegations, just going after women and POCs…. Go after xQc and [Asmongold] then..."

What did SeanDaBlack say about Ethan Klein?

While reviewing an October 2024 Ethan Klein video upload titled I won't let Hasan Piker lie about me to his audience on stream, Sean had claimed that the YouTuber specifically targets up-and-coming, smaller creators:

"(Mimicking Klein) '...I mobilize my multi-million follower audience against smaller creators and get them banned, and cheer it on...'."

The streamer continued mimicking Klein as he claimed that the latter failed to take accountability for his actions, including alleged acts of racism:

"(Mimicking Klein) 'I never have any accountability for the things that I say... I used to be racist, well that was in the past, and I never really apologized for it, I've changed now, but honestly, I've not changed at all...' like c'mon. The person who never faces any accountability is this lunatic right here."

Following news of the lawsuit against him, Sean took to X and reacted with a two-word response that indicated some confusion from his end:

"tf (The F**k?)"

In iDubbbz's video critique against Klein, which was released in April 2025, Sean appeared as one of the left-leaning creators and political commentators who spoke out against the H3H3 founder.

