Who is SeanDaBlack? Twitch streamer and HasanAbi's associate's online career explored

With Ian "iDubbbz's" latest viral video out earlier this week, one name that has garnered attention is Sean Wiggs, aka "SeanDaBlack." For context, Sean is an American Twitch streamer and YouTuber known for his political content. He was recently featured in iDubbbz's controversial "Content Cop" on H3 Podcast's Ethan Klein and was among the many who made a cameo appearance in the video.

Ad

SeanDaBlack streams primarily on Twitch, where he has over 26.9K followers. There, he often streams under the "Just Chatting" category. Occasionally, he dabbles in video games such as League of Legends and Marvel's Rivals.

He is also active on YouTube, where he uploads videos on various topics involving the online and political community. Many of his videos also explore Black identity. The streamer, like Hasan "HasanAbi," identifies as a socialist. The streamer has credited Hasan for introducing him to leftist politics (transcript via NBC News):

Ad

Trending

"I’ve been in the Hasan community for like 45 months at this point. He was the first person who got me introduced to leftist politics and in a meaningful way."

Expand Tweet

Ad

What did SeanDaBlack say about Ethan Klein in iDubbbz's Content Cop?

SeanDaBlack was one of several creators who recently appeared in iDubbbz's Content Cop video targeting Ethan Klein. Other featured names included HasanAbi, DenimsTV, and Morgan "Frogan."

As the title suggests, the Content Cop video primarily featured iDubbbz criticizing Ethan Klein. However, towards the end of the video, iDubbbz included a segment where the featured creators were asked to say "something charitable" about Ethan.

Ad

SeanDaBlack added that he respects Ethan for distancing himself from the "anti-SJW crowd."

"Ethan, I think it's respectable that you even began this journey to leave behind the anti-SJW crowd and step into a more empathetic world view. I know it's not easy."

Ad

(Timestamp: 01:04:07)

However, one creator who refused to say anything positive was HasanAbi. Reflecting on Hasan's decision during his latest stream, SeanDaBlack mentioned that he wasn't aware declining the prompt was even an option. He said:

"We're watching Hasan watch it...and Hasan doesn't have a nice thing (to say) about Ethan, and the chat asks, 'You didn't do a nice thing about Ethan?' and he was like, 'No,' and I'm like, wait, that was an option? I could've just said no?"

Ad

"Mr. Charitability (referring to HasanAbi) over here said no to say anything nice about Ethan, but I did? Alright, dude."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the Content Cop video featuring numerous creator cameos and drawing significant attention, it has received its share of criticism. Netizens, including streamers like Felix "xQc," have questioned the inclusion of figures like HasanAbi and Frogan, pointing out that they have been involved in past controversies.

On the backend, analytics have revealed that the Content Cop video has received a significant number of dislikes. At the time of writing, the video holds a 51% dislike ratio, indicating a mixed reception from viewers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyan Mukherjee Shreyan is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, focusing on streamer content. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature, and journalism was the most logical next step for him. Although titles like FIFA 08 and GTA San Andreas acted as the catalyst for his love of video games, the exponential growth of the streaming community also propelled his interest in the genre. He also has a prior work experience of 2 years.



Shreyan considers factual and accurate content to be the most important as a creator and a reader. He ensures this by double checking every piece of information in his articles and sourcing it from streamers directly rather than depend on third parties. His works have caught the attention of the heavyweights, with the PR team of Sidemen (a YouTube group he’s been following since his teenage days) and Chess.com reaching out to him for sending exclusive press releases.



Shreyan would love to drop into the virtual world of FIFA/EA FC and explore it further but, he would recommend playing Red Dead Redemption 2 to gaming skeptics for its top-tier gameplay, story and characters. During his downtime, he enjoys balancing his interests in reading, watching films and sports, and of course, playing video games. Know More