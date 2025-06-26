"Huge Ethan W": Asmongold says he has "zero" sympathy for Kaceytron after latter cries while discussing lawsuit

Political streamer Zack "Asmongold" reacted to a clip of Twitch streamer Kasey "Kaceytron" breaking down in tears while discussing the recent lawsuit filed against her by H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein. To those out of the loop, Klein has alleged that Kaceytron was involved in deliberate and "malicious" copyright infringement of his Content Nuke video on long-time political dissident Hasan "HasanAbi."

Stating that he has no sympathy for Kaceytron after watching a clip of her getting emotional while discussing the aforementioned lawsuit, Asmongold said:

"Yep, that's right! This is the same girl that said I killed my mother. The amount of sympathy I have for this? Zero! You get what you f**king deserve! That's right! That's right! Oh! Oh! Ethan W! Huge Ethan W! You love to see it!"

"You are a disgusting person": Asmongold blasts Kaceytron after latter discusses lawsuit filed against her by Ethan Klein

In a YouTube video made on June 19, 2025, Ethan Klein announced that he was taking legal action against Twitch streamers Denims, Morgan "Frogan," and Kaceytron for copyright infringement. The H3 Podcast host claimed that the three had deliberately attempted to drive views away from his content, particularly his Content Nuke video on HasanAbi, by streaming it on their Twitch channels.

Now, discussing the fallout of the lawsuit, Kaceytron broke down in tears during a recent broadcast, stating that her father had started crying in front of her, marking a "traumatic" experience.

Notably, in 2024, Kaceytron liked a post on X which stated that Asmongold's lifestyle, which is criticized for supposedly not adhering to ideal hygiene and cleanliness standards, had contributed to the death of his mother, who had COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).

Further, she had doubled down on her like on the X post, stating that she stood by her answer and that Asmongold, as a "millionaire," could have afforded better living space for his mother, considering her medical condition.

Now, reacting to the streamer's clip, Asmongold labeled her a "disgusting person," stating:

"It must be so sad... I'm not making fun of you for it, I'm just saying you deserve it. You deserve it... By the way, if you didn't deserve it, you wouldn't have gotten served... You are a disgusting person. You have been a disgusting person. You bring up, speculate on, and attack people based off of personal trauma that they go through. You make accusations that are lies. You exaggerate and promote other people's lies, and you're finally being held accountable for the first time in your life, and you're crying."

Ethan Klein has also announced that he is suing Twitch streamer Sean "SeanDaBlack," who is a known associate of HasanAbi. While Klein claimed that he had added Sean to the lawsuit roster for "gender equality," his action has caused netizens to accuse the YouTuber of racism.

