"I am scared": Asmongold opens up about his father's health after not going live on his channel

Just Chatting streamer Zack "Asmongold" has spoken about his father's health after missing a recent livestream. On June 24, 2025, a two-minute-13-second video of his broadcast that day was posted on X, in which he discussed his father's breathing problems.

Elaborating on his experience after taking his parent to the emergency room, the Twitch and Kick streamer said:

"My mom had breathing problems, too, and it was a lot of the same stuff. Very unpleasant for me, and you know, bad memories. No surprise. And so anyway, that's what happened - yesterday, we took him to the emergency room and I was there with him for like f**king six or seven hours. It's insane how long it took there. Still did not even get a f**king room, he's finally in there, and so yeah."

Asmongold then said he was scared of the circumstances and hoped things would improve:

"'I'll be honest, naturally scared.' Yeah, I am scared. I am. Absolutely. For sure. Straight up. Yeah. I hope things are better, right? But, you know, we try to take things one step at a time and go from there. And so, again, like, that's just that's how it is. And yeah, I'm trying to think if there's anything else really to say. You know, a lot of you guys are really positive. And I showed him a lot of the messages that you guys sent. And, you know, he says he really appreciates it. He says thank you, and you know, he's trying to get better."

"I don't know the right option, the right path forward yet" - Asmongold discloses that his father was diagnosed with pneumonia

Asmongold continued the conversation, expressing uncertainty about the "right option" and the "right path forward" after his father was rushed to the emergency room. He also said he was unsure what the future holds, given the recent circumstances:

"I don't know the right option, the right path forward yet. I wish I did, I'm not a doctor, but we're just going to have to wait and see. And so, I don't know, like, what does that mean for the future, right? What does that mean for tomorrow, the day after, the day after that? I really don't know. I have no idea. I can't plan."

Asmongold disclosed that his father had been diagnosed with pneumonia, adding that he "developed a resistance" to a specific antibiotic medicine:

"'Pneumonia is one of the things that can complicate other illnesses he just needs to stay ahead of it.' Yeah, he was on a preventative maintenance antibiotic, but I think this might be a new version of it, or his body might have you know developed a resistance to that antibiotic. And, so he needs a new one, and so they're kind of, you know, A/B testing a lot of that right now. And, they're going to try to figure out how, you know, what works and what doesn't."

