"Thinking this was a good apology blows my mind": Streamers react as VShojo CEO announces company shutdown

VTuber talent management organization VShojo has announced that it is ceasing its operations due to financial difficulties, with an official statement being released by its CEO, Justin &quot;Gunrun&quot; Ignacio. The statement came in the form of an X post made through the official VShojo account, with Ignacio revealing that the company had &quot;failed&quot; to generate the revenue required to sustain its business model and subsequently ran out of money.Furthermore, Ignacio's statement also addressed the allegations made by VTuber star Ironmouse about the organization's mismanagement of funds meant for charity, with $500,000 raised for the Immune Deficiency Foundation supposedly being withheld by VShojo. In the X post, Justin wrote:&quot;Additionally, I acknowledge that some of the money spent by the company was raised in connection with talent activity, which I later learned was intended for a charitable initiative. At the time, we were working hard to raise additional investment capital to cover our costs, and I firmly believed, based on the information available to us, that we would be able to do so and cover all expenses. We were unsuccessful in our fundraising efforts. I made the decision to pursue funding, and I own its consequences.&quot;However, this statement and the apology extended by the CEO appear not to have gone over well with streamers and the general VTuber community, with many chastising the mishandling of funds meant to be raised for charity to keep the company afloat:&quot;'We raised 11 million but ran out of money so we stole it instead from our talent and charties 'accidentally' through mismanagement' Holy sh**, I knew you were incompetent and stupid, but you thinking this was a good apology blows my mind. You knew exactly what you did you roach,&quot; wrote Twitch streamer @Lost_Pause_&quot;So uhh what about the 500k for charity money? Is that going to be donated still or is it something that needs to be investigated? Not to mention all the unpaid talent fees,&quot; wrote political streamer Asmongold&quot;LMAOOOOOOOOOO F**K ALL YALL,&quot; wrote streaming personality Tectone&quot;Mismanagement is a funny way to say greedy rat. The things that are coming out are not 'mismanagement', there are appalling stories of how you and your lackies that ran the company are spineless narcissists,&quot; wrote Twitch streamer SmugAlana&quot;You didn’t know how 500k suddenly got added to the bank account? you’re not aware of the huge fundraising campaigns your own talents do? even when it’s a charity event that breaks records and has the entire community talking about it? jesus christ,&quot; wrote Twitch streamer Lucy Pyre&quot;This is exactly what Copium Merch did to me, and you promised it wouldn’t happen to me again. I’m so beyond disappointed and frustrated I don’t even know what to feel anymore,&quot; wrote Twitch streamer AmaLeeVTuber Kson calls out VShojo CEO for allegedly 'lying' to the company's Japan branch about its financial situationVTuber Kson had recently hosted a broadcast announcing her exit from VShojo, citing unpaid funds as one of the reasons behind her leaving the organization. She held a live YouTube broadcast to make the announcement, also inviting the CEO of the Japanese branch of VShojo to shed some light on the situation.Now, Kson has responded to VShojo CEO Justin Ignacio's statement and accused him of hiding the reality of the company's financial situation from its Japanese branch and the content creators themselves. The VTuber wrote:&quot;Why didn't you let us know the moment you realized this situation? Why did I get the information 2weeks ago not from the company but from my home girls?? Why did you lie to the JP branch A WEEK AGO that everything was good and taken care of?????&quot;In related news, Ironmouse recently started another campaign to raise funds for the Immune Deficiency Foundation once again. With the help of her community, she has been able to cover the original $500,000 pledged to the charity, with donations surpassing the amount.