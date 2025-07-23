Twitch star Ironmouse's fundraiser for Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF) has raised over $767k, far exceeding the initial goal of $10,000. For those unaware, the popular VTuber launched the crowdfunding campaign for IDF after announcing her departure from VShojo.On July 21, 2025, the virtual streamer claimed in a YouTube video that the American organization allegedly owed the Immune Deficiency Foundation over half a million dollars.In the video description, Ironmouse announced hosting a crowdfunding event on Tiltify.com. As of July 23, 2025, the Twitch streamer's efforts have raised $767,815.78, with Gamer Supps, Shylily, and VTube Studio among the top donors.Furthermore, several well-known VTubers, including Dokibird, Nimi Nightmare, Nyanners, and others, have made generous donations.Here's a short list of content creators whose names appear on the top donors' leaderboard:Gamer Supps - $15,000.00Shylily - $12,222.22VTube Studio - $12,000.00Dokibird - $10,001.69Jaiden Animations - $10,000.00Nimi Nightmare - $10,000.00Nyanners - $9,001.00Zentreya - $8,000.00Sinder - $6,666.00Ludwig - $5,000.00CDawgVA - $5,000.00FeFe - $2,500.00Gigguk - $2,500.00The &quot;Top Donors&quot; leaderboard for VTuber Ironmouse's crowdfunding effort on Tiltify (Image via tiltify.com/@ironmouse)Ironmouse has addressed the community after her Tiltify fundraiser generated over $744k, writing:&quot;i dont really have words that can properly express how i feel. i feel like saying thank you to everyone is not enough. but thank you all so much for your kindness. my heart is so full it feels like its going to explode. you all are truly amazing. im gonna go cry now 🥹💖&quot;What did Ironmouse say about VShojo? Allegations of owing money exploredOn July 21, 2025, Ironmouse uploaded a YouTube video titled, Why I Left VShojo.' At the six-second mark, the VTuber claimed that the talent agency had &quot;misled&quot; her and that they owed her a &quot;significant amount&quot; of money.She elaborated:&quot;Unfortunately, I recently found out that for the past couple of months, I have been misled by VShojo. With the information that I currently have, I believe that I am owed a significant amount of funds, which I have not been paid. And, most importantly, the thing that hurts me the most is that the Immune Deficiency Foundation, which is the most important charity to me, and also the reason why I'm here today, is owed over half a million dollars from VShojo.&quot;Readers interested in knowing what happened with VShojo and why VTubers associated with them eventually left the organization can read this Sportskeeda article.