What are the allegations against VShojo?

VShojo has come under the spotlight after Twitch star Ironmouse announced her exit from the American VTuber talent agency. On July 21, 2025, Ironmouse took to her official YouTube channel to reveal that she had parted ways with VShojo and that the organization owed her a &quot;significant amount&quot; of money. Furthermore, the Puerto Rican personality alleged that the company owed over $500,000 to the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF).While accusing VShojo of misleading her, Ironmouse said:&quot;Unfortunately, I recently found out that for the past couple of months, I have been misled by VShojo. With the information that I currently have, I believe that I am owed a significant amount of funds, which I have not been paid. And, most importantly, the thing that hurts me the most is that the Immune Deficiency Foundation, which is the most important charity to me, and also the reason why I'm here today, is owed over half a million dollars from VShojo.&quot;Furthermore, Ironmouse suggested that she was taking legal action against the company, claiming that her attorney had instructed her not to share any additional information about the matter:&quot;I really want to tell you everything, but unfortunately, right now, I have been instructed by my attorney to wait for more of the legal procedure to unfold. So, one day, I will be able to tell you the full story. But for now, I just need to let you know that I will no longer be a part of VShojo.&quot;&quot;Employee who actively doxxed talents faces&quot; - VShojo faces allegations of leaking VTubers' identitiesOn the same day (July 21, 2025), YouTube content creator Mujin responded to an X post by Kaho Shibuya. For context, the Japanese personality claimed that an employee of a &quot;noted VTuber company&quot; leaked the identities of virtual streamers.While she did not explicitly name VShojo, Shibuya appeared to imply that she was talking about the organization by writing:&quot;Recently, I heard from another creator that he was showing photos of VTubers' real selves while revealing their personal info like marital status. I now wanted to find a way to warn other employees. Today, I've learnt the most despicable s**t the company has done to their talent. Don't know if he's involved with it, yet all my personal grudge is nothing compared to such betrayal. Sometimes, unfortunately, managers or agencies can be the talent's worst enemy. Please always support the talent. Talent first.&quot;YouTuber Mujin commented on the situation, remarking:&quot;It’s only been 3 hours since Ironmouse announced the news. And now we’re getting info that Vshojo had a weirdo employee who actively doxxed talents faces to others and bragged about his “new income”. When it rains, it pours, you can bet that it’ll only get worse from here 💀&quot;VShojo has not issued a statement regarding the situation as of this writing.