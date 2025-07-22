"Owed over half a million dollars": Ironmouse announces her exit from VShojo over charity funds dispute

Twitch VTuber Ironmouse has announced that she is exiting VShojo, a talent agency co-founded by her in 2020. The streamer alleged that the organization had &quot;misled&quot; her and that she was owed a significant amount of unpaid funds. She also claimed that the Immune Deficiency Foundation, for which she had held a subathon, had been owed half a million dollars in charitable funds by the company. According to Ironmouse, VShojo withheld donations worth over $500,000, originally made in the name of the Immune Deficiency Foundation. The streamer holds her donation drives to the organization in high regard, as she suffers from common variable immunodeficiency (CVID) and a primary immunodeficiency (PI).In a YouTube video uploaded on July 25, 2025, the VTuber said:&quot;I am leaving VShojo. Unfortunately, I recently found out that for the past couple of months, I have been misled by VShojo. With the information that I currently have, I believe that I am owed a significant amount of funds which I have not been paid, and most importantly, the thing that hurts me the most is that the Immune Deficiency Foundation, which is the most important charity to me, and also the reason why I am here today is owed over half a million dollars from VShojo.&quot;&quot;Very important for me to be honest&quot;: Ironmouse says she will reveal more about departure from VShojo in the futureIronmouse has made a name for herself as one of the most prominent VTubers on Twitch. She gained extensive popularity due to a subathon in September 2024, which made her the most subscribed content creator on the platform and broke Kai Cenat's record at the time.As she explained her decision to leave VShojo, the streamer stated that she would one day reveal &quot;the full story&quot;:&quot;I know that this is a lot, and it's very important for me to be honest with all of you. I really want to tell you everything, but unfortunately, right now. I have been instructed by my attorney to wait for more of the legal procedure to unfold. So, one day I will be able to tell you the full story.&quot;This news comes weeks after VTuber Zentraya announced her exit from VShojo to look for new opportunities.