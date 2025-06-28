Zentreya, one of VShojo’s founding VTubers, has announced she’ll be leaving the agency on July 11, 2025. This announcement came as a surprise to many fans within the VTuber and Twitch communities, especially considering Zen's veteran status in the VShojo space. Posts regarding the separation came from both the agency's and the VTuber's official pages on June 27, 2025.

In the post on her official page, Zentreya stated that the departure is happening because she wishes to explore "new opportunities and a new adventure." The VTuber acknowledged her long tenure at VShojo and thanked the agency for its contributions:

"On July 11th, I will be leaving VSHOJO for new opportunities and a new adventure. My time here was long, and I had many fun moments. It will feel like the end of the world, but know that I will always be here for all of you. Nothing will change other than where I am currently at. Thank you to VSHOJO for many years and the memories."

Additionally, she attributed the separation to conflicting interests, noting a change in "times" and "paths" that led her to make this decision:

"Sadly, times change and paths change, and I decided I want to follow my own path and do new things in life. I hope you all will continue to follow me on this adventure. I know change is scary."

Finally, the VTuber thanked her agency and appreciated her fanbase for their support:

"But that is how life goes, we all take this walk eventually. So let's go on this adventure together. Thank you for all your continued support, and even if this is where your stop is, then thank you regardless! And best wishes to VSHOJO."

More community reactions from across Reddit and X (Images via r/VirtualYoutubers/Reddit, @VShojo/X)

Some Reddit users speculated that Zentreya's decision to leave may stem from longstanding dissatisfaction with VShojo:

"...she would come out of meetings upset and be vocal about it but never with specifics. I don’t think there’s any major drama here, just disagreements with employee and employer," s aid u/Rockgenius123

The discussion on Zen's departure also pointed out other VShojo members who parted ways:

"First Matara, Then Geega, and Now Zen?! What is VShojo Doing In 2025?!" said PrankHimBrandon-2227

Some expressed disbelief at the situation, considering Zentraya joined the agency in 2020, the same year it was incorporated:

"That's f**king insane. I never thought Zentreya would leave VShojo, she's one of the pillars of the company," said u/ZombieJesus1987

Others claimed that VShojo's business model affects its creator culture negatively:

"Ngl, as much as I like their talent and business model, I've always felt vshojo was going to have an uphill battle attracting and retaining talent," said u/vulf_pecker

VShojo issues a formal statement regarding the Zentreya situation

Zen will reportedly continue her VTuber journey independently. Notably, through a formal X announcement, VShojo announced that the VTuber will retain full Intellectual Property (IP) rights to her character and branding:

"Zen will keep her IP, and we wish her the best on the next leg of her journey."

Overall, the agency thanked Zentreya for "being one of the original members" of the roster:

"Zen has truly shaped VShojo, being one of our original members since 2020. From communicating with a notepad on stream to Zen's current TTS setup..."

In other news, VTuber Sara Nagare is to step away from content creation indefinitely, and her social media accounts will go inactive during the hiatus.

