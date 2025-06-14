"Social media accounts will become inactive": VTuber Sara Nagare announces indefinite hiatus

Sara Nagare, an independent English-speaking VTuber, has announced an indefinite hiatus from livestreaming and content creation. On June 13, 2025, the streamer took to X to announce that she would be taking an indefinite break beginning July 6, 2025.

While stating that "all stories eventually must come to an end," Sara Nagare wrote:

"Firstly, I would like to say thank you to all of the Saramours for your continued support for over 3.5 years. Becoming a VTuber was life-changing for me, and I am so happy that we were able to enjoy wonderful times, create fun memories, and share countless stories together. However, as we all know, all stories eventually must come to an end, and this includes my own. After much consideration, I, Sara Nagare, will be going on an indefinite hiatus from July 6, 2025."

She added that after July 6, 2025, all of her memberships will be paused, and her social media accounts will be inactive. Expressing uncertainty about how long her hiatus would be, the virtual content creator said:

"After this date, all memberships will be paused and social media accounts will become inactive. The exact date and time of my final stream will be announced soon. It has been a dream and an honour to be Sara Nagare, Serpent Storyteller, of PRIMA and EverAfter, here to create hiss-tory. Thank you for everything. Until next time, Saranara."

The community on r/VirtualYoutubers had a lot to say about Sara Nagare's announcement, with some speculating that she may join a VTuber agency.

Holo En announcement stream coming in 2 days," Redditor u/sdmpsychomantis wrote.

"Nyana, Gomi, Hunii, now her. Lot of smaller-but-reasonably-successful vtubers graduating all at once. Definitely something going on here," u/porkyminch remarked.

"At this point I'd assume it's not even only Hololive or Phase that are about to announce new gens, it's probably both (Or nijisanjiEN with a huge batch but I'd hope talents know better by now), that's a LOT of announcements lately," u/Raito21 commented.

"I'll be cheering you on, always" - VTuber Pina Pengin reacts to Sara Nagare's indefinite hiatus announcement

Pina Pengin, a well-known YouTube virtual streamer, has shared her thoughts on Sara Nagare's announcement. Writing that watching the content creator "shine over these years" had been a gift, Pina Pengin wished her well for her future endeavors:

"Watching you shine over these years has been such a gift! You’ve poured so much heart, talent, and love into everything you’ve done and I’m so proud of you, not just for what you’ve achieved, but for who you are! Wishing you nothing but the best and the best of luck on your next endeavor. I’ll be cheering you on, always."

In other VTuber news, a video of Twisty Amanozako, a Nijisanji-affiliated personality, went viral in which she expressed apparent racist and transphobic views.

