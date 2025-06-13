Twisty Amanozako, a Nijisanji-affiliated VTuber, has garnered traction on social media after a video surfaced in which she seemed to share racist and transphobic views. On June 12, 2025, a seven-minute, 45-second video was uploaded to YouTube, in which the content creator conversed with her friend.

When the friend discussed her interaction with one of her fans named Epic, who was supposedly Indian, Twisty Amanozako replied:

"(Twisty Amanozako's friend says, 'Me talking to Epic for, like, an entire two hours. But it's not that bad, I guess.') Well, talking to an Indian sounds pretty terrible. (The VTuber's friend responds, 'Don't be rude, wife.') Oh, I hate Epic, and I hate his kind. So..."

A few moments later, the VTuber's friend stated that she believed the fan was "attached" to her model. In response, the content creator said:

"(Twisty Amanozako's friend says, 'I think Epic is, like, attached to my stream model.') I think so, too! I think he's a pedophile and an Indian. Is Epic living in... I swear to God, if he shows up to my meet and greet, I'm going to kill myself. I'm not even kidding. I don't know how far it is from him, but I feel like, solely to piss me off, that is somthing he would do. You can tell who he is because the stench of Brown will just be all over the place. It'll just smell like f**king curry, and you'll know it's him."

Twisty Amanozako went on to say that individuals like Epic "should die":

"People like Epic and Bear should honestly die. Epic is literally just a f**king parasocial creep, who's trying to flirt with VTubers because he cannot have sex IRL. He's obsessed with streamers. No, he's a f**king loser, he is a manipulative..."

Twisty Amanozako seemingly rants about a VTuber having "trans rights" in their X bio

At the three-minute mark of the YouTube video mentioned above, Twisty Amanozako claimed that her company "hates her." She then commented on the new VTubers associated with the Brave Group, describing them as being "so bad":

"Cause my company hates me. Feel like you overlook that factor a lot. Wife, the new f**king Brave Group wave is so bad! I'm actually, like, shocked. I don't know how the f**k they got in 'cause genuienly, it's like the worst I've ever seen. Like, the one girl, she literally, I need to send you her videos, I'm not even being mean, wife. Like, I'm genuinely, like, shocked and kind of pissed off."

She then claimed that VTubers with "trans rights" in their social media bios should raise a "red flag" for VTuber agencies:

"I don't even get a f**king call back, and this girl who, literally, the worst I've ever seen. I'm not kidding. Like, it's bad. She has, like, trans rights in her Twitter bio, which I think should be a red flag for any VTuber company, if you're talking about that stuff publicly. And she doesn't really stream, but she uploaded some YouTube videos and really terrible covers."

The virtual streamer's friend responded by saying that the person she was referring to would be "cute in her own way." The Nijisanji-affiliated content creator responded:

"She's not cute in her own way, wife. I'm not kidding, like, I cannot get through this, like, it's really bad. Like, it's shock! I cannot believe that she was hired. Like, not even, like, just being mean 'cause I'm transphobic. No, it's not. You watch the video."

As of this writing, neither Twisty Amanozako nor Nijisanji has issued a statement about the situation.

