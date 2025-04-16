Tectone and Asmongold allege VTuber agencies engage in "predatory cuts of revenue" and "exploitative" behavior amid Gawr Gura's graduation

Twitch streamers and former OTK members John "Tectone" and Zack "Asmongold" have reacted to the recent news of popular VTuber Gawr Gura leaving (graduating) Hololive. Hololive (owned by Cover Corporation) is one of the leading VTuber agencies in the online community. Before departing, Gawr Gura was Hololive's most popular VTuber, with over 4.55 million subscribers.
Gawr Gura has already explained her version of the story, stating that she left due to "disagreements with management and company direction." During her latest stream, she said:
"This has been a very long time coming. But today, I am here to announce that I will be graduating from Hololive on May 1st, 2025, JST. My reasons being disagreements with management and company direction."
Reflecting on this, former OTK member Tectone stated that most VTuber organizations are "predatory." He said:
"If anyone is shocked by Gura's decision to leave hololive and her main reason is due to the company's direction. Yall need to understand how shit Vtuber Orgs are Ownership of identity, Predatory cuts of revenue. It's insane how Vtubers want to lock into Vtube organizations to begin with. Things need to change. Vtubers deserve better."
"Often exploitative to say the least" - Asmongold reacts to Tectone's comment on VTuber agencies
Gawr Gura's departure from Hololive has sparked conversations about the exploitative nature of VTubing agencies. After Tectoen shared his thoughts on the matter, fellow Twitch streamer Asmongold also weighed in, describing these organizations as "exploitative." He wrote:
"Compared to traditional orgs and streaming agencies, vtuber-centric orgs are often exploitative to say the least."
He added that VTubers now have "other options." He stated:
"This seems to be a vestigial function of idol management groups in primarily Japan so I hope it will keep dying as vtubers realize they have other options now."
Asmongold's comment received a response from Tectone, who reiterated his stance that it's the creators who build the organizations and not the other way around. He replied:
"These vtuber orgs need to understand that the vtubers make the org. Not the other way around."
Gawr Gura isn’t the only recent VTuber to part ways with Hololive. VTuber Nanashi Mumei is also set to graduate on April 28, 2025. She explained that her decision to leave stemmed from "misalignments" with the company.
Before Nanashi Mumei, two other VTubers, Ceres Fauna and Murasaki Shion, also left the company, adding to the growing list of recent departures from Hololive.