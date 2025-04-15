Asmongold claims "things are going to be okay" after hearing kids at a park use the R-word slur

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" is widely known for his controversial takes on trends across video games, internet drama, and politics. Recently, the streamer came across a "bunch of kids" playing basketball at a park, calling each other r**arded. Interestingly, this situation partly restored Zack's faith in humanity. Asmon recounted the incident in an April 14 livestream and explained his rationale.

During the stream, Asmongold openly used the word and explained how its use, especially among the younger generation, gives him hope:

"I heard a bunch of kids playing basketball and they were calling each other r**arded and other words that not allowed to use on the stream, and I realised that actually things are going to be okay."

Asmongold speaks on Joe Rogan's controversial take on the use of the "R-word"

This incident comes days after UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan referred to the resurgence of the "R-word" as "one of the great culture victories" on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan reportedly suggested that podcasts have contributed to the term's renewed usage despite its history as a derogatory slur against individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Asmon defended Joe Rogan against the backlash he received regarding his thoughts on using the slur. The streamer stated that the word's resurgence is "just the start", potentially suggesting that more controversial terms would be making a similar comeback:

"I know that there were some people mad that Joe Rogan said that we reclaimed r**ard, and now we're using r**tard again... we're not finished. We're not. That's just the start, we're just getting started. I'm just gonna let you know that right now... Yeah, we're bringing it back."

This is not the first time Asmongold expressed his thoughts on the use of the "R-word". In 2021, the streamer claimed that there is "nothing wrong" with using the slur and that people who get upset about its use are "stupid":

"Listen, I think there's nothing wrong with saying the word r**tarded, and I think that the people that get mad about it are just f**king stupid and I'm gonna keep saying till they say if I keep saying it they'll ban me."

Asmongold has consistently displayed traits of a conservative ideology and is no stranger to internet controversy. In October 2024, the streamer was temporarily suspended from Twitch for trivializing and allegedly making insensitive remarks about the Israel-Palestine conflict. In response, he issued an apology and promised to be better.

