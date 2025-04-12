The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick calls out Joe Rogan for celebrating the return of "the 'R' word" as a cultural victory

The Brady Bunch actress Maureen McCormick called out Joe Rogan on social media after the podcaster celebrated the return of a disability slur. In the Thursday, April 10, 2025, episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster said that the word re***ded is back, and he called it "one of the great culture victories" that he claimed was spurred on by podcasts.

However, Maureen McCormick didn't appreciate Rogan's comments and went on to call out the UFC commentator on social media. In an April 11, 2025, post on X, she tagged Rogan and said:

"Your statement that "The 'R' word is back and it's one of the great culture victories" ignores the terrible hurt it causes to the millions of people with intellectual disabilities. This is not a victory. It is a regression."

McCormick's post quickly received support online, with netizens amplifying the concerns about normalizing the disability slur and hate speech in general in the guise of comedy or free speech. However, Rogan has not responded to the actress' post.

On the Thursday episode of JRE, the podcaster hosted Dave Smith and Douglas Murray to talk about their contrasting views on the war between Palestine and Israel and other historical and political events.

Other controversies surrounding Joe Rogan's use of a disability slur

Joe Rogan's recent comments about the return of the word "re***ded" and it allegedly being "one of the great culture victories" is not a new sentiment from the controversial podcaster. Rogan has been using the disability slur for years in comments on social media and his comedy bits. He infamously impersonated a disabled child during his stand-up, per a Newsweek November 2022 article.

A clip from Rogan's 2006 comedy special Joe Rogan: Live went viral in 2022, wherein he was mimicking how a boy with an intellectual disability would react to the Noah's Ark story. He reportedly used the slur in the video, saying:

"You tell the story of Noah and the ark to a 9-year-old re***ded boy, he's gonna have some questions."

He also repeated the term "re***d strength" while commentating during the battle between Georges St-Pierre and Jason Miller in 2023. Moreover, his recent comment about the alleged resurgence of the slur isn't the first time he claimed the same.

Rogan also made a bold claim during episode #2147 of JRE in 2024 that high school kids are bringing the disability slur "strong." He said that a "report from the frontlines" was saying that the word re***d comes flying out of the mouths of high school kids and that "woke sh*t's out the window."

Meanwhile, tech billionaire Elon Musk seemingly agreed with Joe Rogan's sentiments about the resurgence of the derogatory term re***ded as he reshared the podcaster's clip from the April 10 episode of his podcast on X. Like Rogan, Musk frequently uses the word re***d on his social media posts and comments.

According to Progressive magazine, on March 25, 2025, Musk used the derogatory term in at least three of his posts "in one week alone" the previous month.

Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and more.

