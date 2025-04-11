What did Joe Rogan say about the ‘r-word’? Maureen McCormick slams podcaster for celebrating the word’s comeback

Podcast host Joe Rogan recently claimed that the r-word had made a comeback in American culture. On April 10, Rogan hosted political commentator, author Douglas Murray, and comedian Dave Smith on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

Speaking to his guests on episode #2303, the UFC commentator claimed that the r-word "is back." He stated:

"The word r*****ed is back, and it's one of the great cultural victories that I think is spurred on probably by podcasts."

The Brady Bunch actress Mandy McCormick appeared disappointed over Rogan's statements, stating that this was a "regression." She took to her X account to comment:

"Joe Rogan, your statement that 'the 'R' word is back and it's one of the great culture victories' ignores the terrible hurt it causes to the millions of people with intellectual disabilities. This is not a victory. It is a regression."

On episode #2303, Rogan hosted a political debate between Douglas Murray and Dave Smith. The trio discussed various historic and political events like the Holocaust and the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Other controversies surrounding Joe Rogan

On December 31, 2021, Joe Rogan invited Dr. Robert Malone, a scientist known for his controversial views on COVID-19 vaccines, to The Joe Rogan Experience.

Prior to appearing on the podcast, Dr. Malone's X account was banned due to his statements challenging the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine and the US government's false narratives.

Days before his X ban, Malone shared a heavily criticized video where he urged parents not to vaccinate their children.

"The reason they are giving you to vaccinate your child is a lie. Your children represent no danger to their parents or grandparents. It's actually the opposite, their immunity after getting Covid is critical to save their family if not the world from this disease," said Malone.

Rogan publicly voiced his support for Malone on Instagram, stating, "Dr. Malone has been leading a large team focused on clinical research design, drug development, computer modeling, and mechanisms of action of repurposed drugs for the treatment of COVID-19."

Dr. Robert Malone at CPAC 2024 in Maryland - Image via Getty

Dr. Malone is the Medical Director of The Unity Project, a group of 300 organizations across the US standing against mandated COVID vaccines for children. He is also the President of the Global Covid Summit, an organization of over 16,000 doctors and scientists committed to speaking truth to power about COVID pandemic research and treatment.

During his appearance on the podcast, Malone condemned Pfizer, the biopharmaceutical company credited with producing COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic. He also criticized the Biden government, accusing it of "disregarding bioethics and federal common rule".

These claims led to the removal of episode #1757 of Rogan's podcast from YouTube.

