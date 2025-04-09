"I thought the new COVID was total b*llsh*t" - Joe Rogan quips as latest JRE guest details struggle with recent illness

Joe Rogan recently hosted stand-up comedian, actor, and author Ron White on his hit podcast The Joe Rogan Experience as the two discussed the latter's recent struggle with COVID.

Ad

Speaking on episode #2302 of JRE, the guest revealed that he is finally feeling good after he had been battling the newest variation of COVID-19. Rogan chimed in on the variant, revealing that he initially did not believe the reports of its existence, stating:

"They got you. They got you with the new COVID... I thought the new COVID was total bulls**t. I thought it was like a baby cold."

Ad

Trending

White added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"My girlfriend raised two kids and she said she's never seen anybody puke as much as I did for two days. It was brutal. It was just bile. I don't even know if I've ever been that sick. It only lasted - that part of it - a couple of days... I went to Vegas early and I just thought I had a cold when I went and my doctor here gave me a shot of steroids and I felt way f**king better."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan and Ron White's discussion below (0:12):

Ad

White added that he felt better everywhere afterward, joking that it made him want to do steroids. Rogan questioned if his guest had an additional illness, noting that there was also a bad flu going around.

Joe Rogan believes we are nearing proof that we are living in a simulation

Joe Rogan recently hosted Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin of the Triggernometry podcast, where he discussed comedian Heather McDonald collapsing on stage.

Ad

Speaking to his guests on episode #2287 of JRE, the UFC commentator discussed comedian Heather McDonald collapsing on stage while talking about the COVID-19 vaccine, stating:

"I think we're really close to proof that the simulation is real... I really started to genuinely consider it where it snuck in through my logical defenses when this girl Heather McDonald blacked out on stage while she was making jokes about being vaccinated and then she blacks out and cracks her skull. Have you seen that? Legitimately, that was the first time in my life where I was like there's no way."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Heather McDonald collapsing on stage below (0:32):

Rogan added that he believed someone was messing with us following the incident. He pointed to the timing of McDonald's collapse, noting that it did not come during other parts of her set, but specifically while discussing the vaccine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Caleb Gebrewold Caleb has been a sports writer for around five years and has plied his trade at Sportskeeda for the last two. Alongside being an MMA writer for the organization, he reports on boxing, college football, college basketball, and college baseball, and has also covered world-renowned leagues like the NBA and NFL. He has previously worked with FanSided Sports.



Caleb holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Purdue University, which now helps him to provide accurate information to his readers with a personalized touch. Being an MMA fan since childhood, Caleb’s Mt. Rushmore of fighters consists of Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



While writing an article, Caleb keeps clear of unreliable sources. His research process includes gaining the maximum knowledge on the topic through credible websites like UFC, ESPN, and Sherdog.



Outside of work, Caleb likes watching and playing sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.