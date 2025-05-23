Why is VTuber Kotoka Torahime graduating from Nijisanji?

Kotoka Torahime, a prominent figure of Nijisanji EN, has announced her departure from the organization. On May 22, 2025, the VTuber hosted a 12-minute-25-second YouTube livestream to announce that she will graduate from Nijisanji on May 28, 2025.

While claiming that she "always loved the atmosphere" at Nijisanji, the content creator disclosed that her decision to leave the Tokyo-based company was due to "differences of opinion with management."

Kotoka Torahime said:

"Today, I am here to announce that I will be graduating from Nijisanji EN on May 28, 2025. The reason for my graduation, if I were to explain it very clearly, or not clearly, very simply, is the difference in opinion with management. I've always loved the atmosphere Nijisanji EN has, and when I came here, I had goals I yearned to accomplish and challenges I wanted to conquer here as a liver. However, as time went by, those things felt like it might be a bit difficult to be made a reality."

Furthermore, the streamer stated that her decision to graduate from Nijisanji "wasn't made quickly" and that she was leaving the organization not because of "one event or one person":

"This decision wasn't made quickly, and during the process, management was very kind enough to think about other possible ways for me, but after long thinking, I decided that graduation would be the best path for me. And I spoke out about it from my end to management. I know that it's been rough for a lot of fans in this community, and some people may start accusing or start pointing fingers, but this decision of mine wasn't made because of one event or one person or all of that."

What has Nijisanji EN said about Kotoka Torahime's graduation?

In a public statement released on May 22, 2025, Nijisanji EN announced Kotoka Torahime's graduation, wishing her the best for her future endeavors. While announcing that the VTuber will cease all of her activities after May 28, 2025, JST, the agency also disclosed the following:

"Graduation date: 28th May, 2025 (JST) - Graduation stream: 28th May, 20:00 (JST). Social media accounts public until 28th May, 2025 (JST) - As per Kotoka's request, all content on her YouTube channel, except for full music covers, will be made private."

In addition, Nijisanji EN announced that letters from Kotoka Torahime's fans will be accepted until June 28, 2025.

