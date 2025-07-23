VShojo's downfall: Timeline of events explored

VShojo, the renowned American VTuber agency, has been in the headlines ever since allegations surfaced that they had not paid their talents and withheld over half a million dollars from a charity. It all started on July 21, 2025, when Twitch star Ironmouse announced her departure from the organization, claiming that VShojo had &quot;misled&quot; her and owed her a &quot;significant amount of funds.&quot;Additionally, the VTuber alleged that VShojo owed over $500,000 to the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF).In a YouTube video titled Why I Left VShojo, Ironmouse said:&quot;Unfortunately, I recently found out that for the past couple of months, I have been misled by VShojo. With the information that I currently have, I believe that I am owed a significant amount of funds, which I have not been paid. And, most importantly, the thing that hurts me the most is that the Immune Deficiency Foundation, which is the most important charity to me, and also the reason why I'm here today, is owed over half a million dollars from VShojo.&quot;Artists speak up against VShojo, accusing the company of withholding their fundsOn the same day (July 21, 2025), several VTuber artists on X opened up about their alleged experiences working with VShojo. One artist, @vortoxy on X, claimed that it took the American talent agency two months to pay them $500:&quot;This is by no means the same thing, but I'll just throw it out there that I was commissioned by the big pink for a project earlier this year, and it took them like two months to pay me $500 lmao I honestly think they would have forgotten about payment had I not checked in on it&quot;Ironmouse's music composer also spoke out about their alleged business relationship with VShojo, claiming that the company did not pay &quot;thousands of dollars&quot; in unpaid invoices:&quot;Nowhere near what Mouse is going through, but for the past ~year VShojo has been habitually late in paying me for commissions, sometimes leaving thousands of dollars of my invoices unpaid for months at a time. I tried to be patient, but knowing they were stealing charity money from Mousey while this was all happening makes me SICK to my stomach.&quot;VTuber Kson quits VShojo on livestream while talking with Japan branch CEOOn July 22, 2025, VTuber and voice actor Kson hosted a one-hour-33-minute livestream, during which she demanded answers from VShojo regarding the controversy.At one point, the organization's Japan branch CEO, Koshi Makino, joined the call and claimed that the company was not &quot;tracking money properly.&quot; Furthermore, he stated that employee salaries had been reduced by &quot;less than half&quot; since the beginning of 2025.Timestamp - 00:39:56Eventually, Kson announced her resignation from VShojo, and in a 20-second video posted on X, she was heard saying:&quot;I quit VShojo today. (Koshi Makino responds, 'Hai.') I quit.&quot;Numerous VTubers officially leave VShojoOn July 22, 2025, numerous prominent virtual streamers affiliated with VShojo officially announced their intention to part ways with the organization amid the debacle. AmaLee, also known as &quot;Monarch,&quot; took to X to disclose that she had terminated her contract with the agency, effective immediately, and announced that she had become an independent VTuber.She wrote:As of today I will be terminating my contract with VShojo effective immediately and I will be returning to being an independent VTuber and content creator. Nothing about my content will change, as I was indie for 18 years before signing with VShojo, and I retain my IP. My love goes out to the talents, I wish you all the best. Thank you so much for your continued support as we look toward the future 🦋&quot;Henya the Genius hosted a livestream on the same day, during which she also announced her departure from the organization. While claiming that VShojo owed her a &quot;significant amount of unpaid debt,&quot; the content creator said:&quot;...Leaving VShojo, and unfortunately, VShojo owes me a significant amount of unpaid debt that I haven't been paid in a long time. This situation has been truly heartbreaking. I truly trusted the company, and this has been, like, deeply upsetting to me.&quot;Kuro, another well-known figure in the VShojo community, revealed that he had submitted a &quot;leave contract&quot; 11 days ago. Explaining why he had the company's logo on his official X account, the VTuber said:&quot;i didnt want to say anything until its finalized but since people keep making assumptions, no i am not staying here ive already submitted a leave contract and had that meeting 11 days ago the only reason i still have the vshojo brand logo on here still is because they have to remove it themselves, as an associate u can not remove it yourself (same with everyone other member) in any case im just waiting for the contract to be all fulfilled and done but i guess im an indie now LOL 👍&quot;The official VShojo Store was taken down on July 22, 2025 (Image via store.vshojo.com)While VShojo has not made an official statement regarding the situation, the VShojo Store went offline on July 22, 2025, and can only be accessed with a password.