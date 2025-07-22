VTuber Kson announces leaving VShojo, claims agency owes her money

Twitch streamer and VTuber Kson has announced her departure from streamer talent organization VShojo, stating that the organization owes her money. This announcement came in light of Twitch star Ironmouse also announcing that she will be exiting VShojo due to similar reasons, with the organization owing her funds as well.

The VTuber conducted a live broadcast on Twitch alongside VShojo Japan CEO Koshi Makino on July 22, 2025. Makino discussed the potential happenings behind the scenes at the Western branch of the company, which handles the US-based VTubers' operations.

VTuber Kson hosts Twitch broadcast with VShojo Japan CEO amid announcement of her leaving the organization

VTuber talent management agency VShojo seems to be undergoing troubling times, as many major content creators affiliated with the organization seem to be exiting. KSon's departure comes just a day after Twitch VTubing star Ironmouse announced that she would be leaving VShojo, with the company owing a sum of $500,000 to the Immune Deficiency Foundation, the charity for which Ironmouse has often hosted Twitch marathons.

In the broadcast, he explained that while he was not deeply involved in the operations at the main branch located in the United States, he believed the company was undergoing financial troubles. As per the English-translated captions of the YouTube livestream hosted by Kson, the VShojo JP CEO said:

"Well, basically, I think they probably weren't doing anything like tracking the money properly." [Timestamp: 39:03]

Upon being asked if he was being paid for his services to VShojo, the CEO claimed that he and the staff members were taking "pay cuts," with their salaries being supposedly reduced to "less than half" since the start of the year in 2025. Talking about the way the company would be able to pay off its talent, VShojo Japan CEO Koshi Makino said:

"Well, the overall policy is that the company's condition needs to improve for the deferred payment to be paid... Well, for example, restructuring or pay cuts." [Timestamp: 41:10]

In her statement, fellow VTuber Ironmouse claimed that VShojo as an organization had "misled" her, with the Immune Deficiency Foundation charity and its funding not being paid so far.

