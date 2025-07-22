  • home icon
  • "Took them two months to pay me $500": Artists accuse VShojo of not paying them for their work

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Jul 22, 2025 05:52 GMT
Artists accuse VShojo of not paying them for their work (Image via x.com/VShojo)

A slew of artists have come forward to speak about their alleged experiences with VShojo, with some accusing the VTuber agency of withholding funds. On July 21, 2025, X user @vortoxy appeared to refer to VShojo as the "big pink," claiming that the organization had supposedly hired them for a project.

While claiming that the company took "two months" to pay them $500, the X user wrote:

"This is by no means the same thing, but I'll just throw it out there that I was commissioned by the big pink for a project earlier this year, and it took them like two months to pay me $500 lmao I honestly think they would have forgotten about payment had I not checked in on it. I get big company, lots of moving hands, etc etc but damn. Anyways, always cheer for your favorite player not the team!!"
StarlightDaryl (@StarlightDaryl on X), VTuber Ironmouse's composer, quote-tweeted @vortoxy's post, claiming that VShojo allegedly "habitually" made late payments for their commissions.

Furthermore, StarlightDaryl alleged that the American organization "sometimes left thousands of dollars" in unpaid invoices:

"Nowhere near what Mouse is going through, but for the past ~year VShojo has been habitually late in paying me for commissions, sometimes leaving thousands of dollars of my invoices unpaid for months at a time. I tried to be patient, but knowing they were stealing charity money from Mousey while this was all happening makes me SICK to my stomach." X user @StarlightDaryl wrote.
On the same day, X user @shirobeats_, a music artist and producer, claimed that VShojo did not pay them "thousands of dollars" for their work for the company. They added:

"I have thousands of dollars of unpaid work from them too 😭😭 Had to chase people down just to make sure my friends got paid. They even hired someone to “help” with music stuff, but I ended up managing everything while they got paid for my work."
"Good thing I trusted my gut feeling" - VTuber Shylily claims VShojo's contract for her was "basically legal robbery"

Twitch VTuber Shylily has also chimed in on the VShojo debacle, saying that it was a "good thing" that she trusted her "gut feeling" when the organization tried to sign her. While claiming that the contract they offered was "riddled with red flags" that was equivalent to "legal robbery," the Mythic Talent-affiliated content creator said:

"Good thing I trusted my Gut feeling when VShojo tried to recruit me.. Their contract was riddles in red flags & basically legal robbery 😨 This makes me sick to my stomach.. PLEASE, if you can, support Mouse & the IDF!"
This is not the first time VShojo has made headlines this year. On June 28, 2025, streamer agency came into the spotlight when Zentreya announced her departure from the organization.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

bell-icon Manage notifications