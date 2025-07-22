"Took them two months to pay me $500": Artists accuse VShojo of not paying them for their work

A slew of artists have come forward to speak about their alleged experiences with VShojo, with some accusing the VTuber agency of withholding funds. On July 21, 2025, X user @vortoxy appeared to refer to VShojo as the &quot;big pink,&quot; claiming that the organization had supposedly hired them for a project.While claiming that the company took &quot;two months&quot; to pay them $500, the X user wrote:&quot;This is by no means the same thing, but I'll just throw it out there that I was commissioned by the big pink for a project earlier this year, and it took them like two months to pay me $500 lmao I honestly think they would have forgotten about payment had I not checked in on it. I get big company, lots of moving hands, etc etc but damn. Anyways, always cheer for your favorite player not the team!!&quot;StarlightDaryl (@StarlightDaryl on X), VTuber Ironmouse's composer, quote-tweeted @vortoxy's post, claiming that VShojo allegedly &quot;habitually&quot; made late payments for their commissions.Furthermore, StarlightDaryl alleged that the American organization &quot;sometimes left thousands of dollars&quot; in unpaid invoices:&quot;Nowhere near what Mouse is going through, but for the past ~year VShojo has been habitually late in paying me for commissions, sometimes leaving thousands of dollars of my invoices unpaid for months at a time. I tried to be patient, but knowing they were stealing charity money from Mousey while this was all happening makes me SICK to my stomach.&quot; X user @StarlightDaryl wrote.On the same day, X user @shirobeats_, a music artist and producer, claimed that VShojo did not pay them &quot;thousands of dollars&quot; for their work for the company. They added:&quot;I have thousands of dollars of unpaid work from them too 😭😭 Had to chase people down just to make sure my friends got paid. They even hired someone to “help” with music stuff, but I ended up managing everything while they got paid for my work.&quot;&quot;Good thing I trusted my gut feeling&quot; - VTuber Shylily claims VShojo's contract for her was &quot;basically legal robbery&quot;Twitch VTuber Shylily has also chimed in on the VShojo debacle, saying that it was a &quot;good thing&quot; that she trusted her &quot;gut feeling&quot; when the organization tried to sign her. While claiming that the contract they offered was &quot;riddled with red flags&quot; that was equivalent to &quot;legal robbery,&quot; the Mythic Talent-affiliated content creator said:&quot;Good thing I trusted my Gut feeling when VShojo tried to recruit me.. Their contract was riddles in red flags &amp; basically legal robbery 😨 This makes me sick to my stomach.. PLEASE, if you can, support Mouse &amp; the IDF!&quot;This is not the first time VShojo has made headlines this year. On June 28, 2025, streamer agency came into the spotlight when Zentreya announced her departure from the organization.