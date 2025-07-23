List of VTubers who've officially left VShojo following Ironmouse controversy

VTuber talent management agency VShojo is currently facing turbulent times, as many affiliated content creators have publicly announced their departures from the company over unpaid funds. VShojo is reportedly undergoing a period of financial instability, with the CEO of its Japanese branch recently appearing on a YouTube broadcast with Kson, who also revealed her decision to leave the organization due to outstanding dues.Amid these events, many VTubers under VShojo have removed references to the organization from their social media profiles, leading fans to speculate about their potential exits.With both Ironmouse and Kson gone, many other stars have stepped forward to officially announce their departures. As of writing, the following content creators have confirmed via social media that they are no longer affiliated with VShojo:IronmouseKsonAmaLee MonarchMichi MochieveeHenyaHimeHaruka KaribuKuroProjekt MelodyMany other personalities, such as Peke Yutori, have removed signs of their affiliation with VShojo from their X accounts, pending official confirmation of their exit.Ironmouse has managed to raise $500,000 once again following VShojo fiascoIronmouse was one of the first VShojo stars to announce that she would be exiting the company. She claimed that the organization had failed to pay her a significant amount of money owed. She also alleged that the company had withheld charitable funds she raised during her Twitch subathons for the Immune Deficiency Foundation, with the unpaid amount totaling $500,000.Subsequently, Ironmouse started a fundraiser for the charity on Tiltify, aiming to raise $500,000 for the organization once again. The campaign has surpassed its original goal, amassing $600,000 in just 24 hours.Calling the achievement &quot;inspiring&quot; in a post on X, Twitch streamer Ludwig wrote:&quot;The internet is, at times, one of the most callous uncompassionate corners of humanity but it also has the power to rally people together behind a pure and just cause within 24 hours of ironmouse announcing that vshojo witheld $500k owed to charity people came together and raised over $600k towards the immune deficiency foundation!! ts is so inspiring.&quot;During a broadcast with Kson, VShojo Japan CEO Koshi Makino claimed that the organization may not have kept track of its financials properly. He also alleged that he had been working under a pay cut, earning less than half of his original salary.