Michi Mochievee, AmaLee, Kuro, and more seemingly remove VShojo association on social media, fans speculate VTubers' exit

Following Twitch star Ironmouse's departure from VShojo, popular VTubers Michi Mochievee, AmaLee, Kuro, and others have seemingly removed signs of their association with the company on social media. For context, on July 21, 2025, Ironmouse announced that she had left the American talent agency, alleging that they owed her a &quot;significant amount of funds&quot; and failed to pay over $500,000 to the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF).On the same day, a few virtual streamers affiliated with VShojo appeared to remove the company's name from their official X handles. As of this writing, the following VTubers' X accounts no longer feature the company's name:Michi MochieveeAmaLee MonarchKuroFroot, also known as &quot;Lich VTuber&quot;KsonHaruka KaribuHenyaHimeFans had a lot to say about the situation, with some speculating on the content creators' departure from VShojo.&quot;I mean, at this point Vshojo is withholding funds from Ironmouse and from Charity. Losing Ironmouse and Zen is essentially losing their money makers. If Ama, Michi, Kuro all leave right after then that leaves essentially Henya and Mel as the last real money makers in Vshojo EN. They can't run a business on just Henya and Mel. Explains why so many top execs jumped ship, they probably saw the funding problems and went. &quot;Nope.&quot;&quot; Redditor u/Wind_Best_1440 wrote.&quot;Amalee has just recently joined soooo she has the shortest career as a Corpo vtuber?&quot; Redditor u/yournotlonely commented.Vshojo is over, crabrave,&quot; Redditor u/ghostpanther218 remarked.&quot;I think they might do it to show that they do not support Vshojo's values and don't wanna get caught in the crossfire right now. But wouldn't be surprised if they do leave,&quot; Redditor u/BlauAmeise stated.VTuber AmaLee issues statement after seemingly removing association from VShojo, Kson demands answers from organizationAmaLee took to X on July 21, 2025, to address the community after she seemingly removed VShojo's name from her social media handle. While expressing gratitude to the online community for allowing her to be &quot;a little guy on the internet,&quot; the professional voice actor wrote:&quot;Thanks for letting me be a little guy on the internet 💗 I’m very thankful that streaming found me and I’m profoundly grateful for the people I’ve met along the way 💗 I love you all&quot;Meanwhile, Japanese VTuber Kson announced a schedule change for her Twitch and YouTube broadcasts while demanding an explanation from VShojo amid the controversy. In an image posted on X, Kson wrote:&quot;We need an explanation. PLEASE ANSWER VSHOJO&quot;VShojo has yet to issue a statement about the allegations.