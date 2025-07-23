"It sounds 10000% like insolvency": Fans believe VShojo is undergoing a crisis as Japan branch CEO breaks silence amid controversy

VShojo appears to be facing financial troubles, with the CEO of the VTuber talent management agency's Japan branch addressing the recent exodus of content creators from the organization during a YouTube broadcast with VTuber Kson. For those unfamiliar with the situation, VTuber stars Kson and Ironmouse recently announced their exit from VShojo, citing alleged unpaid revenue owed to them by the company.

Furthermore, Ironmouse also claimed that VShojo owed $500,000 to the Immune Deficiency Foundation, a charitable organization she often supported through Twitch marathons to raise funds and spread awareness for immunological disorders.

On July 22, 2025, VTuber Kson held a YouTube broadcast with Koshi Makino, the CEO of the Japanese branch of VShojo. While Makino clarified that he was not entirely cognizant of the situation at the company’s US-based headquarters, he made a number of statements about the organization’s financial state.

Makino suggested that VShojo may not have been maintaining its financial records with the necessary level of scrutiny. According to English-translated captions from the YouTube broadcast hosted by Kson, he said:

"Well, basically, I think they probably weren't doing anything like tracking the money properly." [Timestamp: 39:03]

At one point, Kson asked Makino whether he was being paid for his services to the organization. Makino responded by saying he was currently working under a severe pay cut, earning less than half of the salary he was originally supposed to receive:

"Well, it's been like our salaries have been reduced to less than half since the beginning of this year." [Timestamp: 39:56]

Makino further explained that the only way VShojo could pay its talent the owed money would be if the company improved its “condition”:

"Well, the overall policy is that the company's condition needs to improve for the deferred payment to be paid... Well, for example, restructuring or pay cuts. So, we need to improve this. And, in order to make things better, we need to have employees and keep them there." [Timestamp: 41:10]

These statements, along with others made by Makino during the broadcast, have left fans speculating whether VShojo may be on the verge of insolvency due to financial troubles.

"It sounds 10000% like insolvency. RIP Vshojo," Reddit user u/FranconianBiker wrote.

"Looks like vshojo is going to be bankrupt," Reddit user u/Luuriss posted.

"Yep, looks like they are broke," Reddit user u/techretrieve opined.

"Yeah surely there's no way they make it past this, it's crazy how bad its gotten," Reddit user u/MrSolofanua wrote.

VShojo Japan CEO claims organization was attempting to employ more talent despite financial troubles

During the same broadcast, Makino stated that a substantial amount of money was utilized as "working capital" by VShojo. This prompted Kson to ask whether the organization was trying to add more VTubers to its roster despite seemingly failing to compensate its current members.

In response, Makino said:

"Well, it's not just the talent that was added, but also the fact that they're trying to add more... So, it's not like someone who can see that payments aren't being made or funds to make payments are running out is accelerating the addition of talent. Just looking at the overall situation, that means it should have been stopped.... I guess the people who were trying to add that, and the staff who were working on it, were probably going ahead with it after hearing that they would also be able to get some of their assets." [Timestamp: 51:18]

As it stands, many major VTubers, including Michi Mochievee, AmaLee, and Kuro, have removed VShojo's name from their social media profiles, leading many fans to wonder if this means they are also leaving the organization.

