  "There is no connection between me and the shooter": HasanAbi breaks silence following Twitch ban controversy

"There is no connection between me and the shooter": HasanAbi breaks silence following Twitch ban controversy

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified May 27, 2025 08:44 GMT
&quot;There is no connection between me and the shooter&quot;: HasanAbi breaks silence following Twitch ban controversy
HasanAbi breaks silence following Twitch ban controversy (Image via HasanAbi/YouTube)

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker has spoken up following the recent Twitch ban controversy. For those unaware, HasanAbi's official channel was banned on May 25, 2025, for "improper handling of terrorist propaganda." It was eventually reinstated 24 hours later, on May 26, 2025.

However, the Amazon-owned platform's decision to unban him wasn't well received.

On the same day, Hasan broke his silence on the situation on YouTube by uploading video titled i got suspended again. The Turkish-American personality played a segment from CNN Live's coverage in which ADL (Anti-Defamation League) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt stated the following with regards to the Jewish Museum shooting in Washington, DC:

"But all of us need to call it out, speaking about the New York Times doing a glossy profile a few weeks ago of this gamer, Hasan Piker, who regularly employs awful genocidal rhetoric against Jewish people and the Jewish state. Like, extremists should not be empowered. People who spout prejudice should not be platformed. This is a moment we need to look ourselves in the mirror and say, 'We got to stop this because of consequences are deadly."
Describing Greenblatt's statements as "incredibly slanderous," HasanAbi insisted that he had no connection to the Jewish Museum shooter:

"Here, Jonathan Greenblatt was making an implication that my rhetoric was responsible for this Israeli Embassy staffer's shooter going out and fighting Israeli Embassy staffers, and shooting them. This is ridiculous. There is no connection between me and the shooter. The shooter actually followed a bunch of people - I was not one of them on Twitter."
youtube-cover
HasanAbi explains why he read the DC Jewish Museum shooter's manifesto, which resulted in his one-day Twitch ban

After responding to ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt's statements, HasanAbi explained why he chose to read the DC Jewish Museum shooter's manifesto, resulting in his Twitch channel being suspended for one day.

"During my coverage, there were a lot of people that stated that, perhaps, the embassy shooter was maybe a false flag operation. I do not believe that. Part of the reason why I covered the manifesto was precisely for this reason - to make sure that we understood the motives, and we understood exactly what the shooter was intending to do."
HasanAbi made headlines on May 24, 2025, when he referred to Asmongold as a "disgusting little creature," after the former OTK (One True King) member called him out for "playing terrorist propaganda."

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Angad Sharma
