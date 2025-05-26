"1 day ban for terrorist related stuff": Netizens call out Twitch for unbanning HasanAbi

Political commentator Hasan Piker's (also known as "HasanAbi") Twitch channel has been reinstated a day after it was banned. HasanAbi made headlines on May 25, 2025, when he was suspended from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform for "improper handling of terrorist propaganda."

He eventually addressed his ban, expressing hope that Twitch would change its policies in the future:

"i covered the motives of the israeli embassy staff shooter. twitch tos dictates a suspension for even critical examination of the manifesto. i believe this is a bad policy for news and press freedom. ill take the suspension, but hope twitch changes this policy in the future"

On May 26, 2025, an automated X account, @StreamerBans, notified the community that the content creator's channel had been unbanned after one day, six minutes, and 20 seconds.

Hundreds of netizens have shared their thoughts on the situation, with one Redditor on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit calling out Twitch for issuing a one-day ban to HasanAbi for "terrorist related stuff."

Meanwhile, another community member claimed that the suspension "means nothing" because the streamer was banned on his day off.

"1 day ban for terrorist related stuff. Stay classy Twitch. (No Hasan isn't a journalist, he's a propagandist in his own words)" Redditor u/ConscriptDescription commented.

"They banned him during his day off, so the ban means nothing. What a joke, Twitch." Redditor u/GosuGian wrote.

"Allow CEO’s favorite streamer to spread terrorist propaganda on the platform. Start facing backlash. Ban the streamer on their day off. Problem solved" Redditor u/ManOnFire26 remarked.

"The special treatment is insane I think streamers should repeat everything Hasan does and see the clear unfairness" Redditor u/-ForgottenSoul stated.

Netizens on X also had a lot to say about HasanAbi's unban.

"My king returns 👑" Twitch streamer Nmplol posted.

"Finally. Thank goodness. I was worried I’d have nothing to watch for a few days," X user @mommykinsASMR posted.

"Twitch can't survive without him," X user @processangel1 replied.

Asmongold slams Twitch for issuing 24-hour suspensions while commenting on HasanAbi's recent Twitch ban

Just Chatting streamer Zack "Asmongold" commented on HasanAbi's recent ban by slamming Twitch for issuing 24-hour suspensions. According to the former OTK (One True King) member, one-day bans "serve no purpose and act as a reward" for streamers:

"24 hour suspensions serve no purpose and act more often as a reward than punishment through the extra attention they create. Why ban for critiquing a terrorist manifesto/propaganda but not for endorsement. Is criticizing terrorism ToS but promoting isnt? Make it make sense"

Expand Tweet

In other news, HasanAbi recently chastised Asmongold by describing him as a "disgusting little creature," in response to the latter calling him out for "playing terrorist organization propaganda."

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More