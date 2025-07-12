"Literal worst people on the planet hate him": Fans react as Ice Poseidon calls HasanAbi the "fakest" person he's ever seen

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanABi" Piker is in the limelight once again after recently being lambasted by controversial IRL streaming personality Paul "Ice Poseidon" Denino. In a clip that has since gone viral on Reddit, the latter can be heard talking about HasanAbi as the "fakest" individual he has supposedly come across.

Ad

Expressing his disdain for the Turkish-American streamer, Ice Poseidon stated:

"I hate him. I hate Hasan. I think he's the fakest dude I've ever seen. He's the fakest content creator... It's disgusting. Like, he is so, like, he pretends to be a socialist, but he is so far capitalist. It's crazy."

Further on in the clip, Ice Poseidon claimed that the left-leaning political commentator was profiting from his "manipulated audience":

Ad

Trending

"He is just profiting off the back ends of his manipulated audience who are in desperate situations in their real life. Obviously his audience must be like super poor, and desperate or something, because they want socialism."

This statement by Ice Poseidon has summoned a wide variety of reactions in netizens, with many users pointing out that even polarizing figures seem to have a negative impression of HasanAbi:

Ad

"I’m not saying hasan is a saint at all but I do find it funny that the literal worst people on the planet hate him lol," wrote Reddit user ackgroundToe4149

On the other hand, many turned to criticize Ice Poseidon instead, claiming that the streamer's past actions made him an unsuitable candidate to discuss morality and genuineness:

"Are you really taking ice poseidon as your moral compass?" wrote Reddit user u/Reirai13

Ad

"Yes, let’s listen to Ice Poseidon the pinnacle of morality," wrote Reddit user u/darkshy

"If you are a wretch of the internet and you hate Hasan you would probably do much more damage to him by saying you like him," wrote Reddit user u/jesth212112

"Didnt this dude scam his community with crypto lmao," wrote Reddit user u/Apprehensive_Pie_294

Ad

Why is Ice Poseidon considered a controversial streamer?

Ice Poseidon has been streaming for many years now, originally beginning his career by broadcasting himself playing Old School RuneScape and through IRL broadcasts. He eventually gained peak prominence in 2017.

The veteran streamer is known to land himself in trouble due to his antics on camera. He was even arrested in Bangkok in 2023 after he livestreamed his girlfriend dancing provocatively for him, leading to him being charged for violating Thailand's anti-pornography laws.

More recently, Ice Poseidon challenged Twitch star Kai Cenat's staking a claim over Streamer University as intellectual property and claimed that he would host a similar event even under the threat of possibly being sued.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More