"Seems like Mr. Fence-Sitter chose a side": HasanAbi's community criticizes Ludwig for his take on Creator Clash 3's cancellation

Political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker's online community has expressed dissatisfaction with Twitch and YouTube streamer Ludwig for his take on the cancellation of Creator Clash 3. For context, Ludwig made headlines on July 8, 2025, when a video surfaced on social media in which he said Creator Clash "has been dead for a while" and that it was on "life support."

Furthermore, the Mogul Money Live host stated that the organizer's decision to cancel the event was "ultimately the right thing," adding that HasanAbi's fan base does not watch boxing events.

While describing Ian "iDubbbz's" decision to release the Content Cop video on Ethan Klein as the "dumbest moves ever," Ludwig said:

"Okay, I'm not trying to be controversial here, but I do think iDubbbz posting the Content Cop was one of the dumbest moves ever. Straight up. That was crazy! I think it was not considerate of how many other people would be dragged into the situation, who don't give a f**k and just want to fight. You know, make that video when Creator Clash isn't happening, I would say. That makes no sense to me."

Netizens on HasanAbi's official X Community, hastwt, shared their thoughts on Ludwig's comments, with one fan believing that the content creator had "chosen a side."

"Seems like Mr. Fence-Sitter chose a side. Good for him," @snowpeacher51 posted.

"Such a dumb f**king thing to say, like yeah Klein is a natural disaster and not a human being who can just not do everything in his power to destroy a charity event, no Ian should be blamed for not considering that Ethan is a disgusting freak lol yeah," @starkybabyfan remarked.

"Ludwig on Creator Clash He’s more upset about the event being cancelled than what Ian was talking about in his content cop, calling it 'dumb,'" @MelaninisOP_1 wrote.

"SeanDaBlack made a really good point about this horrible Ludwig take… Ludwig has no self-preservation. QT is personally and professionally associated with Hasan. The guy at the center of all these right-wing sloptubers and Zionists like EK’s," @SaiIorM00n commented.

"It's so f**king annoying" - Asmongold comments on Ludwig being criticized by HasanAbi's community

Just Chatting streamer Zack "Asmongold" has chimed in with his thoughts on HasanAbi's community's criticism of Ludwig for his take on Creator Clash 3's cancellation.

While claiming that an "entire ecosystem" on social media is "built around lying about a person," Asmongold stated that the YouTube and Twitch streamer should share "more based takes":

"'Who even are these people?' It's an entire ecosystem. There's an entire ecosystem on social media that's built around lying about a person and then just proliferating the lie for no reason. It's so annoying! It's so f**king annoying!

"My perspective is Lud thought he was big enough to turn his filter off.' He is. I think we need to get more based Ludwig takes. Just tell it how it is. Tell it how it is, don't go and try to tiptoe around some f**king, like, if there's some weird idiot that is going and, like, f**king saying some bulls**t, the fact is, I'm going to be real, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter, nobody cares."

As of this writing, Ludwig has not responded to criticisms from HasanAbi's online community.

