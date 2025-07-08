"Hasan's audience isn't watching boxing events": Ludwig says Creator Clash was in "vegetative state" following cancellation

Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren recently shared his thoughts on Creator Clash 3 being cancelled while live, mentioning how one of the event's former owners, Ian "iDubbbz" Jomha, may have made some poor choices in building hype around the charity-based boxing event. He also tied some of these mistakes to iDubbbz's relationship with streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker.

Ad

Amidst low ticket sales, changes in ownership, multiple reschedules, and fighters dropping out, Creator Clash faced significant struggles, ultimately leading to its cancellation on July 7, 2025, after being pushed from June to October the same year.

Ludwig pointed out the struggles leading up to the event's cancellation, and mentioned how deciding to scrap the project may have been the best choice, especially considering the lack of hype around the matches:

"This has been dead for a while and on life support. This has been in a vegetative state. I think ultimately it's the right call that they cancelled it. Because if they had gone through with it, I think it would've done so bad."

Ad

Trending

After a viewer commented, claiming H3H3 Production's Ethan Klein played a pivotal role in the event's downfall, Ludwig suggested that iDubbbz's Content Cop video critique on Klein drew attention away from Creator Clash.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"('Ethan Klein did it,' said a chatter) Okay, I'm not tryna be controversial here, but I do think iDubbbz posting the Content Cop was one of the dumbest moves ever. Straight up. That was crazy. I think it was not considerate of how many other people would be dragged into the situation, who don't give a f**k and just want to fight."

Ad

The event saw individuals like Harley Morenstein dropping out due to iDubbbz's ties with HasanAbi, whose content primarily revolves around politics. The former alleged that Hasan's negative comments on Israel pushed him off the edge in terms of deciding where he stood with Creator Clash.

Ludwig also mentioned HasanAbi, who featured in Jomha's Content Cop video, and claimed that the 33-year-old's fan base doesn't particularly resonate with boxing matches:

"Make that video when Creator Clash isn't happening, I would say. That makes no sense to me. It did not help the event whatsoever; it hurt the event. Yeah, I mean... Hasan's audience isn't watching f**king boxing events."

Ad

"I'm kinda sad about it": Ludwig speaks on making the right "call" while discussing Creator Clash

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ludwig also spoke on choices that content creators have to make while actively running a business and uploading videos, concerning iDubbbz's Creator Clash journey:

"At some point, you have to realize that you're operating a business and you have to make the call, what's more important, the business or making the videos you wanna make, which is like you're own call to make. Anyways, I'm kinda sad about it, I won't lie."

Ad

The streamer expressed some regret over the event’s cancellation but stood by his belief that calling it off was the right decision.

In other news, Pirate Software ended its collaboration with Ludwig's Offbrand Games during the Stop Killing Games controversy, criticizing the "unhinged" behavior of online users.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More