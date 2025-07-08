"Great job, Anisa!!!": Streamers and fans react to Creator Clash 3's cancellation

Creator Clash 3 has officially been canceled. On July 7, 2025, Creator Clash issued a statement via X, announcing its "difficult decision" to cancel the upcoming event. For those out of the loop, the boxing event, previously backed by Ian "iDubbbz" Kane Jomha and Anisa Jomha, has been making headlines ever since prominent influencers pulled out of it.

Creator Clash eventually announced that the third leg, originally scheduled for June 28, 2025, would be moved to October 25, 2025. The location had also changed, as it moved from Tampa, Florida, to Los Angeles, California.

In their most recent X post, the event organizer announced that pay-per-view ticket holders for Creator Clash 3 would receive automatic refunds. Furthermore, proceeds from the initiative "will still be donated" to charity:

"We're made the difficult decision to cancel Creator Clash. All existing PPV ticket holders will receive automatic refunds, no action is required. While the event won't go ahead as planned, all funds raised so far will still be donated to charity, and our fundraising efforts will continue in the months ahead. Thank you to all of the fighters for their hard work and dedication, and to everyone who's supported us over the years. We appreciate you."

Several streamers and YouTubers have commented on Creator Clash 3's cancellation.

"Another big W in the books for team idubbbz (Great job, Anisa!!!)," Brandon Buckingham wrote.

"LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOO," Twitch and Kick streamer John "Tectone" replied.

According to YouTuber Ricky Berwick, Creator Clash 3's cancellation was Anisa Jomha's "fault."

"@Idubbbz just a reminder this is your wife's fault," Ricky Berwick remarked.

Fans also had a lot to say about the situation.

"Since you guys are now the owners of creator clash you should absolutely sue the people responsible for all the damages caused to this event, also known as @Idubbbz and @AnisaTheGreasy," X user @eskere69420 posted.

"RIP Ian and Anisa are to blame," X user @Act1veC0re replied.

"Canceled? Who could've seen this coming 😭" X user @Kintsurugi commented.

Harley Morenstein comments on Creator Clash 3's cancellation

Harley Morenstein, the creator of the YouTube channel Epic Meal Time, was scheduled to face fellow YouTube content creator Kevin "LA Beast" at Creator Clash 3. However, on April 29, 2025, he announced that he would not box at the event.

On July 7, 2025, Harley Morenstein commented on Creator Clash 3's cancellation by writing:

"People are acting like I’m the CIA and I toppled Creator Clash… In reality, I’m more like Richard Jewell who just pointed out the bombs."

As of this writing, iDubbbz has not released a statement regarding Creator Clash's announcement.

